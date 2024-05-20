Atlanta, GA, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ### Your Pie Pizza Launches New Oven Fired Wings with Four Delicious Flavors

ATLANTA, GA - Your Pie Pizza, a leading fast-casual pizza franchise, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of their new oven fired wings. With four mouthwatering flavors to choose from, this exciting addition to the menu is sure to delight pizza and wing enthusiasts alike.

The new oven fired wings come in four delectable flavors: Buffalo, Lemon Pepper Parmesan, Hot Honey BBQ, and plain roasted. Each flavor boasts a unique taste profile that is guaranteed to satisfy any craving. The Buffalo, Lemon Pepper Parmesan, and Hot Honey BBQ wings feature in-house made sauces, while the Hot Honey BBQ flavor is enhanced with the irresistible Mike's Hot Honey. Whether you prefer a tangy kick or a sweet and savory combination, Your Pie Pizza has a flavor that will tantalize your taste buds.

Customers can enjoy the new oven fired wings in convenient pack sizes of 6, 10, or 30, making it perfect for a quick snack or a crowd-pleasing meal. With over 60 stores nationwide, Your Pie Pizza is bringing this exciting new offering to pizza lovers across the country.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new oven fired wings to our loyal customers," said Lisa Dimson, Chief Marketing Officer of Your Pie Pizza. "We believe that these wings will add a new dimension to our menu and provide our customers with even more options to customize their perfect meal."

Ken Caldwell, CEO of Your Pie Pizza, added, "At Your Pie, we are committed to delivering exceptional quality and taste. Our new oven fired wings are a testament to that commitment, and we are confident that they will become a fan favorite."

For more information about Your Pie Pizza's new oven fired wings, please contact Zach Hempen, Director of Digital Marketing, at zhempen@yourpie.com.

###

About Your Pie Pizza:

Your Pie Pizza is a fast-casual pizza franchise that specializes in customizable, oven-fired pizzas. With over 60 locations nationwide, Your Pie Pizza offers a unique dining experience where customers can create their own delicious pizzas using high-quality ingredients. In addition to pizzas, Your Pie Pizza also offers gelato, craft beer and now, oven fired wings. For more information, visit www.yourpie.com.

Media Contact:

Zach Hempen

Director of Digital Marketing

zhempen@yourpie.com

Attachments