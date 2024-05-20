Curaҫao takes important step towards a sustainable energy future with Wärtsilä Battery Energy Storage System

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology group Wärtsilä will supply the Caribbean island of Curaҫao with a 25 MW / 25 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). The system will enable the expansion of renewable energy capacity and the reduction of carbon emissions, representing an important step towards a sustainable energy future for the island. The order was placed by Aqualectra, Curacao’s government owned utilities company, and will be booked by Wärtsilä in Q2, 2024.



The BESS and the GEMS Digital Energy Platform will provide grid stability and reliability, reduce unserved energy and help mitigate the risk of brownouts and blackouts. In addition, the BESS system will allow Aqualectra to expand their renewables’ vision thus allowing more renewable generation in the power system. The BESS system will also help smooth the intermittency of renewables.

“Aqualectra’s strategic objective is to provide the community with affordable, sustainable, and reliable electricity. The Wärtsilä solution will support all these objectives through reducing generation costs, enabling the integration of renewables, and decreasing CO2 emissions, while providing high reliability,” comments Joseph Everon, Advisor to the CTO at Aqualectra.

The order with Wärtsilä follows a detailed modelling of the power system to determine the best way forward.

"The BESS and GEMS provide the reserves needed to improve asset loading, and therefore efficiency, availability of energy, grid stability and reliability. Wärtsilä’s leading technologies and our capabilities of lifecycle services will support Aqualectra’s vision of a sustainable energy future. We are pleased to continue our close partnership with this project,” says Christoffer Ek, Director of Decarbonisation services at Wärtsilä Energy.

“The Caribbean has been an important region for Wärtsilä for decades and we have established many long-term relationships over that time. Aqualectra has been one of those great partners and this announcement to add BESS to their system with Wärtsilä is another sign of that strong relationship. Wärtsilä is here with solutions and capabilities for the Caribbean, and we are excited to continue serving this market for decades to come,” says Jon Rodriguez, Energy Business Director at Wärtsilä Energy.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery in Q1/2025, and the project is expected to be fully operational by the end of Q2/2025.

Aqualectra is an existing Wärtsilä customer. The company operates three Wärtsilä engine power plants comprising a total of 16 generating sets.

Wärtsilä Energy in brief

Wärtsilä Energy is at the forefront of the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future. We help our customers and the power sector to accelerate their decarbonisation journeys through our market-leading technologies and power system expertise. Our solutions include flexible engine power plants, energy storage and optimisation technology, and services for the whole lifecycle of our installations. Our engines are future-proof and can run on sustainable fuels. Our track record comprises 79 GW of power plant capacity, of which 18 GW are under service agreements, and over 125 energy storage systems, in 180 countries around the world.

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,800 professionals in more than 280 locations in 79 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2023, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 6.0 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

