Young Artist’s Creations Generate Support for CHOC’s Autism Center at Gala

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Original art paintings by 21-year-old Orange County native, Kaydad Maseeh, were recently featured and auctioned at the 30th Annual Glass Slipper Gala. Hosted by the Glass Slipper Guild on May 11, 2024, the gala raised funds for the Thompson Autism and Neurodevelopment Center at Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC).



Kaydad, an emerging artist, has channeled his energy to pursuing a career in the arts while championing the talents of the neurodivergent community. His artwork, "Galactic Echoes," was presented as "The Luminary Award” to the Thompson family in recognition of their contributions to healthcare and education, particularly regarding autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Additionally, Kaydad’s donated creation, "Abstract Allegiance," was selected for the finale of the live auction, raising $20,000. Kaydad is proud knowing his art is making a meaningful contribution to a cause that deeply resonates with him.

The 30th Annual Glass Slipper Guild Gala raised $800,000 with proceeds supporting the Thompson Autism and Neurodevelopmental Center at CHOC. Amidst heartwarming stories and generous contributions, attendees united in celebrating the profound impact the Center has on the community.

Maseeh is honored by the recognition of his artwork and by the opportunity given to him to contribute to Thompson Center’s noble mission. He looks forward to witnessing the impact of the resources allocated to the Thompson Center, poised to provide invaluable support to individuals with autism and their families.

About Kaydad Maseeh

Born and raised in Southern California, Kaydad embarked on his artistic journey fueled by personal passion and a commitment to advocating for the abilities of the neurodivergent community. Through his art, he aims to forge a sustainable path to independence while making meaningful contributions to society. Kaydad’s painted art has garnered significant recognition, including an award at the Orange County Art Festival as well as featured and sold in two fundraising auctions at the Laguna Beach Art Museum.

