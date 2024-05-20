School Hack - the Platform Democratizing Traditional Education

SINGAPORE , May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is School Hack Coin and what does it solve?

School Hack is a pioneering educational technology platform utilizing the power of artificial intelligence to redefine personalized learning and tutoring across the globe. Leveraging the Solana Blockchain, School Hack Coin (SHC) serves as a utility token within its expansive educational ecosystem, designed to reward users, facilitate access to premium AI features, and cultivate a vibrant community of learners and educators. Unlike traditional models, SHC enable seamless transactions, incentivizing engagement and participation within the School Hack AI platform. Its Solana-based infrastructure ensures scalability, high-speed transactions, and reduced costs, aligning with its mission to make cutting-edge AI-driven education accessible to all, irrespective of geographical or financial barriers. With over 3 million users, 150k daily active users, and more than 40 billion AI-generated words, School Hack AI is setting new benchmarks in educational technology. The launch of SHC marks a crucial step towards expanding the reach and enhancing the offerings, further embedding commitment to democratizing education.





Token Overview



- Token name: School Hack Coin

- Token symbol:SHC/USDT

- Total supply:500,000,000



School Hack Coin is the platform’s native token and was designed to aid students in developing countries gain access to a world-class education. According to the team, SHC powers the dispelling of entry barriers, thus delivering access to AI tools and features regardless of location. It serves as the in-app currency, enables staking, serves as a reward, and grants holders access to personal AI agents. SHC tokens will also facilitate expansion and development initiatives for the platform as it seeks to become a genuinely comprehensive and sustainable educational platform for students.



$SHC is a Solana Program Library (SPL-20) token standard with a total supply of 500 million and a fully diluted valuation of $125 million. It is available for trading on Coinstore and will be listed on other exchanges such as MEXC and XT.com, along with other exchanges later in June, per the team.

School Hack has launched an airdrop campaign where users can farm points which can be converted to $SHC. Scheduled to end on Monday, May 20, 2024, potential users can sign up on the website, link their X (formerly Twitter) accounts, and collect points by simply mentioning $SHC in their posts. The more posts, the more points they earn. Over 25k+ users have participated in this rewarding campaign.



What are the features of School Hack Coin?



As a cutting-edge educational platform driven by AI, School Hack caters to students of all ages and diverse backgrounds, offering them access and improved interaction with educational content. Currently available for download on the IOS and Android app stores, this platform leverages a dialogue format that simplifies the question-and-answer process. Currently, 500k questions daily are asked on the platform.

School Hack offers students tons of features such as AI Essay Support, a Paraphrasing Tool, AI Student Groups, a Plagiarism Checker, and the Ask Anything section. It also has a Doc Chat segment that allows users to seamlessly share documents in DOCX, EPUB, and TXT formats. The Doc Manager tool further allows users to keep files and organize them into unique folders.

School Hack has over 3 million users globally, has been selected for the Microsoft Founders Hub, and is currently a Nvidia Inception & AWS Partner.

The future

The vision of School Hack is to establish the foremost educational platform that revolutionizes learning for students. It is committed to leveraging the transformative power of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to create unparalleled opportunities for growth, understanding, and collaboration. The goal is to redefine the educational landscape, making quality learning accessible and engaging for every student, regardless of their geographical location or financial situation.

School Hack’s mission is to empower students by providing a dynamic, AI-powered platform that offers personalized learning experiences, fosters social connections, and democratizes access to education. School Hack Coin aims to introduce a new era of educational engagement and reward, facilitating a thriving ecosystem where knowledge is both a journey and a destination. Its platform is more than just a tool; it's a gateway to unlocking potential, inspiring innovation, and building a brighter future for learners around the world.



