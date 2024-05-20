Questex’s StreamTV Show Unveils New Education for Streaming Television Leaders, Adds Pre-Conference TV Workshop, Diversity, Empower Inclusion Track and More Networking Opportunities

Connects the Streaming Television Community June 24-26 in Denver



NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Show, the largest meeting ground for leaders and innovators in the streaming television industry, today unveils new education for the streaming television community as well as more networking opportunities. Produced in conjunction with StreamTV Insider, the event serves as the cornerstone for connecting professionals and driving forward the future of streaming television. StreamTV Show takes place June 24-26 for three-days in Denver, CO. Register here.

“This is such an exciting time in the history of the television industry,” said Kevin Gray, VP & Market Leader, Questex Technology Group. “We have a robust conference program that offers everything streaming television leaders need to do their jobs more effectively. We continue to add new learning and networking opportunities for attendees to drive the industry forward.”

Pre-Conference Workshops

The StreamTV Show now offers three pre-conference workshops. The new TV Workshop: “Unleash Your Streaming Potential” will dive into the evolving world of paid content and subscription TV, featuring a presentation on industry trends and shifts, followed by a panel of leaders sharing strategies for viewer acquisition, engagement and long-term growth in the competitive streaming landscape. Attendees will explore content discovery and personalization before concluding with a keynote on super bundling and indirect channel distribution, offering valuable insights for navigating the streaming services landscape.

The additional workshops include: “Mastering the Subscription TV Landscape agenda” and “TVREV’s Future of FAST Supersession.”

Inclusive Streaming Track: Embrace Diversity, Empower Inclusion

The StreamTV Show is also launching a new track on Diversity, Empower Inclusion. The track will break boundaries and pave the way for a more diverse and dynamic streaming landscape. Attendees will learn from professionals reshaping audience engagement, from Hispanic TV's streaming surge to advancements in diversity and inclusivity across the streaming landscape.

Additional conference tracks include:

Monetization

Advertising

Product & UX

Technology

FAST

Inclusive Streaming

Networking Opportunities

The StreamTV Show will offer many networking opportunities. Through a Strolling Lunch attendees can fuel their body with delectable cuisine while energizing their mind with stimulating conversations. Additional networking opportunities include: relaxed strolling lunches and networking receptions every day. Other networking opportunities include: VIP Reception hosted by Frequency; StreamTV Park Reception hosted by Wurl; After Hours Reception hosted by Xumo; and Post Show Drinks at Kachina Southwestern Grill.

View the complete StreamTV Show agenda here.

For sponsorship opportunities, click here.

Stay connected with the StreamTV Show on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

About The StreamTV Show

The StreamTV Show, produced and managed by Questex, is widely known as the industry’s largest annual event for next gen video programming distribution. For more information, visit http://www.streamtvshow.com. The StreamTV Show is supported by the event’s official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry’s daily monitor. For more information, visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

StreamTV Show

csoucy@questex.com