Codexis to Participate in TD Cowen 2nd Annual Sustainability Week

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced the Company will participate in a panel discussion titled, “Sustainable API Manufacturing” at the TD Cowen 2nd Annual Sustainability Week, being held virtually May 21-23, 2024. During the presentation, Management will highlight the potential benefits of an enzymatic route of synthesis in the manufacture of small molecule and siRNA therapeutics.



The panel will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET. A live webcast of the event will be available here and in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://www.codexis.com/investors. A replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes and other classes of proteins. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis™ manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit https://www.codexis.com.

