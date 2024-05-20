OTC Markets Group Introduces New Overnight Trading Product

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated financial markets for 12,000 U.S. and global securities, today introduced OTC Overnight, a new offering that will make OTC equity securities available for trading Sunday through Thursday between 8 PM and 4 AM eastern time.

Active securities across the OTC market tiers, including global brands like Roche, Adidas, Air Canada and Techtronic Industries, will be eligible for trading in an overnight session by broker-dealer subscribers in U.S. dollars. OTC Markets expects that OTC Overnight will be available in the second quarter of this year on the OTC Link NQB Alternative Trading System. This will allow investors to track and trade thousands of global equity securities during Asian market hours, at European market open and overnight in the U.S.

Overnight trading will significantly expand accessibility and comprehensive market data coverage for the OTC markets. As more clients connect to the platform and demand for overnight trading grows, OTC Markets Group plans to expand the offering to additional securities within its network. The Company continues to actively take steps to establish itself as a global market that meets the needs of investors, broker-dealers and issuers at all levels.

“We have seen an increased demand from investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants looking to access the largest financial center in the world in their respective time zones,” said Matt Fuchs, Executive Vice President of Market Data at OTC Markets Group. “We are uniquely positioned to make this possible and create new levels of opportunity for thousands of global equities.”

OTC Link LLC, operator of OTC Link NQB IDQS, filed an amended Form ATS regarding the new overnight session. Utilizing current FIX and multicast connectivity to the OTC Link NQB ATS, broker-dealers can expand offerings for customers. To learn more about gaining access to OTC Overnight, visit www.otcmarkets.com/market-data/otc-overnight.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

