The BAM Companies Celebrates Winning the Prestigious 2024 Fast 25 Award From Indianapolis Business Journal

The BAM Companies is proud to announce its recognition as a recipient of the prestigious Fast 25 Award from the Indianapolis Business Journal (IBJ) for 2024. This honor underscores The BAM Companies’s remarkable growth and its unwavering dedication to maintaining a vibrant, supportive work environment even as the company expands. No stranger to IBJ’s prestigious award, The BAM Companies also won the award in 2021.

The Fast 25 Award, presented annually by the IBJ, acknowledges the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Indianapolis area. The selection criteria focus on revenue growth over a three-year period, highlighting organizations that not only increase their earnings but also positively impact the local economy.

The BAM Companies, affectionately referred to by its team as the "BAM fam," is lauded for its unique corporate culture that promotes camaraderie and a family-like atmosphere. "It's a vibe that you can only feel in person," states Ivan Barratt, Founder & CEO. "Walking through our hallways, you're greeted by the sounds of collaboration and laughter—a testament to the strength of our team spirit."

As a prominent investor and manager of apartment complex communities, The BAM Companies has achieved massive growth in recent years. Despite its growth, the firm remains committed to a small-company feel where every team member is valued—a philosophy reinforced by regular team-building events ranging from breakfast gatherings to kickball games and trivia nights. "Our people are our greatest asset," Barratt emphasizes. "Creating an environment where our teams enjoy their work is paramount to us."

For nearly 15 years, The BAM Companies has concentrated exclusively on multifamily properties, steering clear of diversifying into office spaces or storage facilities. The company predominantly acquires existing properties in affluent areas and is meticulous in its selection process. "Our disciplined approach has served us well, and our track record speaks for itself," notes Barratt.

BAM Capital, the real estate acquisition arm of The BAM Companies, specializes in multifamily syndication for accredited investors. "An accredited investor is someone recognized by financial regulatory bodies as having the financial acumen and the resources to handle the risks associated with certain investment opportunities not open to the general public," explains Ivan Barratt. This status allows individuals to participate in high-stakes investments, including real estate syndications, which offer significant potential for wealth creation.

Barratt adds, "At BAM Capital, the private equity division of The BAM Companies, we are passionate about multifamily syndication because it allows investors to pool resources to invest in properties that would be often unattainable individually. This approach not only diversifies risk but also maximizes returns through collective expertise and economies of scale. It's a powerful tool for building generational wealth. Our investors understand the importance of creating time freedom by partnering with experts in their field and the power of passive income."

BAM Capital continues to champion this investment strategy, providing accredited investors with opportunities to expand their portfolios and achieve financial growth through strategic multifamily investments.

Adapting and innovating in a dynamic market is a key to BAM’s success.In response to rising interest rates, The BAM Companies has adapted strategically. The shift in the housing market has made homeownership less accessible for many, thereby increasing demand for high-quality rental options. "We've cultivated strong relationships with our lenders, allowing us to explore creative financial solutions that benefit our residents and investors alike," Barratt explains.

BAM is committed to transparency and education both for their staff and their investors.In an era marked by economic uncertainties, The BAM Companies stands out for its commitment to transparency and investor education. The company not only owns but also operates its properties, ensuring long-term quality and stability for its nearly 1,300 investors. "Our investment in the Midwest has proven resilient, helping us mitigate the volatility seen in other markets," Barratt adds.

The BAM Companies' recognition by the IBJ as one of 2021's Fast 25 is a testament to its robust growth, strategic focus, and the enduring strength of its workplace culture. As the company continues to expand, it remains dedicated to its mission of building community and enhancing lives through high-quality housing solutions.

