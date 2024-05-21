GROCERY OUTLET ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. on Behalf of Grocery Outlet Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GO) on behalf of Grocery Outlet stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Grocery Outlet has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On May 7, 2024, Grocery Outlet issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Among other items, Grocery Outlet reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.09, missing consensus estimates by $0.09. The Company disclosed that "[g]ross margin decreased by 180 basis points to 29.3%", stating that "the Company experienced disruptions as a result of the implementation of new technology platforms in late August 2023" and that "[s]uch disruptions are estimated to have negatively impacted gross margin by 210 basis points in the first quarter."

On this news, Grocery Outlet's stock price fell $5.02 per share, or 19.38%, to close at $20.88 per share on May 8, 2024.

