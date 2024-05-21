Planisware - Q1 2024 revenue - Strong start of the year and dynamic commercial momentum

Q1 2024 revenue

Strong start of the year and

dynamic commercial momentum

Total revenue growth of +19.6% in constant currencies, reaching € 40.9 million

Solid commercial traction with existing clients and new logos

Further product enhancements and third-party industry analysts’ recognition

2024 objectives confirmed

Paris, France, May 21, 2024 – Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS in the rapidly growing Project Economy market, announces today its revenue for Q1 2024. Total revenue amounted to € 40.9 million, up by +18.5% in current currencies, mainly led by the continued success of the Group’s market-leading SaaS platform. In constant currencies, total revenue growth reached +19.6% (+€6.8 million), in line with the trajectory expected for the year and the 2024 objective of approximately 19.5% revenue growth in constant currencies. Recurring revenue amounted to €37.2 million (91% of total revenue) and was up by +26.2% in constant currencies, fuelled by Planisware’s SaaS offering.

Loïc Sautour, CEO of Planisware, commented: ”Planisware continues to execute its growth strategy and go-to-market approach – land, expand, retain –further growing its customer base and revenue. This has enabled the Group to deliver another quarter of strong revenue growth, particularly driven by our SaaS model which delivered revenue growth over 30% in constant currencies in Q1 2024.

Helped by the increased visibility generated by its successful IPO on Euronext Paris in April, Planisware has achieved considerable commercial success since the beginning of the year, signing new clients, generating significant up-sell and cross-sell, and securing contract renewals across all pillars and geographies.

Thanks to this strong start of the year and the resilience of our revenue profile, we confirm all our 2024 objectives.”

Q1 2024 revenue performance by revenue stream

In € million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Variation

YoY Variation

in cc* Recurring revenue 37.2 29.7 +25.0% +26.2% SaaS & Hosting 18.9 14.4 +31.4% +32.5% Evolutive support 10.8 8.7 +24.9% +26.7% Subscription support 2.8 2.1 +37.1% +38.2% Maintenance 4.6 4.6 -0.1% +0.3% Non-recurring revenue 3.8 4.6 -18.3% -17.9% Perpetual license 1.1 0.8 +38.1% +39.1% Implementation & others non-recurring 2.7 3.8 -30.3% -29.9% Revenue with customers 40.9 34.3 +19.2% +20.3% Other revenue - 0.2 Total revenue 40.9 34.5 +18.5% +19.6%

* Revenue evolution in constant currencies, i.e. at Q1 2023 average exchange rates



Reaching €40.9 million in Q1 2024, total revenue was up by +18.5% in current currencies and +19.6% in constant currencies. The exchange rates effect was mostly related to the appreciation of the euro versus the US dollar and the Japanese yen. In order to reflect the underlying performance of the Company independently from exchange rates fluctuations, the following analysis refers to revenue evolution in constant currencies, applying Q1 2023 average exchange rates to Q1 2024 revenue figures, unless expressly stated otherwise.

Recurring revenue

Representing 91% of total revenue, recurring revenue reached €37.2 million in Q1 2024, up by +26.2%.

This strong growth was fully led by Planisware’s SaaS model (i.e. SaaS & Hosting and Evolutive & Subscription support) with SaaS & Hosting revenue up by +32.5% in Q1 2024 thanks to contracts secured with new customers as well as continued expansion within the installed base. Evolutive support and Subscription support revenues, intrinsically related to Planisware’s SaaS offering, together grew by +28.9%.

Maintenance revenue remained stable (+0.3%), reflecting the Group’s shift and complete focus on SaaS.

Non-recurring revenue

Concurrently, non-recurring revenue continued to decrease (-17.9%) as Planisware continues to migrate its customer base to its SaaS platform. Nevertheless, Planisware continued in Q1 to sell perpetual licenses to established customers and new logos with specific on-premise needs, leading to a +39.1% revenue growth.

Revenue related to implementation services decreased by -29.9% due to the combined effect of a high comparison basis with a significant number of implementations delivered in Q1 2023 and some delays in the start of projects in the beginning of 2024.

Commercial momentum

Since the beginning of the year, Planisware saw continued commercial success of its “Land, Expand, Retain” strategy and welcomed a significant number of new clients from a wide range of industries and geographies, such as, among others, Advanced Group and TE Connectivity in the United States, and Govtech in Singapore.

The success of this go-to-market approach also materialized in the high renewal rates maintained in Q1 2024 and in multiple cross-sell and upsell opportunities unlocked in Planisware’s large installed base. For instance, in the United States, the Group leveraged its commercial relationship with Bausch + Lomb in the PD&I pillar to expand its offering to the PC&E pillar.

Finally, the strong demand for AI/ML powered predictive modules of Planisware’s SaaS platform is further cementing the pioneering position of the Group in that field.

Product enhancements and third-party industry analysts’ recognition

Planisware continues to invest in product development to ensure cutting-edge project portfolio management solutions for its clients. This materialized with the following main enhancements of Enterprise 7.1.2 released in March:

Extended Shares allowing seamless collaboration with contractors and suppliers by sharing screens or forms in 1-click

Sandboxing for improved simulations at both project and portfolio level

UX/UI and usability enhancements







Planisware’s broad recognition from third-party industry analysts was further confirmed by the latest Forrester Wave™: Strategic Portfolio Management Tools, Q2 2024 report published on May 13, 2024 and in which Forrester reasserted Planisware as a Leader in the Strategic Portfolio Management space. More than just its features, Planisware is recognized for “a solid implementation strategy to get customers to value faster”.

2024 objectives confirmed

Supported by its Q1 2024 performance and the growth of the SaaS model revenue in particular, Planisware confirms all its 2024 objectives:

c. 19.5% total revenue growth in constant currencies

Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 33%

Cash Conversion Rate of c.80%





Q1 2024 revenue Investors & Analysts conference call

Planisware’s management team will host an international conference call on May 21, 2024 at 8:00am CET to present the revenue evolution and key achievements for Q1 2024, by means of a presentation followed by a Q&A session. The presentation will be held by Loic Sautour (CEO) and Stéphanie Pardo (CFO).

The webcast and its subsequent replay will be available on planisware.com.

Upcoming events

July 30, 2024: H1 results publication

October 23, 2024: Q3 revenue publication

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) provider of Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) in the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware’s mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With close to 700 employees across 14 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 545 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 30 countries worldwide. Planisware’s clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol “PLNW”). For more information, visit: https://planisware.com/

Connect with Planisware on: LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

