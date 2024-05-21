DNO to Hold Fixed Income Investor Meetings   

Oslo, 21 May 2024 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced it has engaged DNB Markets, part of DNB Bank ASA, and Pareto Securities AS as Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners and with Arctic Securities AS as Joint Bookrunner to arrange fixed income investor meetings. Subject to inter alia market conditions and acceptable terms, a new senior unsecured bond issue with a tenor of five years may follow. The contemplated bond will materially have the same terms as DNO04, issued in September 2021.



The purpose of the new bond issue is to partly refinance the DNO04 senior unsecured bonds with maturity in September 2026 (ISIN NO 0011088593) and for general corporate purposes.

–

For further information, please contact:

Media: media@dno.no

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

–

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d’Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

–

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange notice was published by Jostein Løvås, Communication Manager DNO ASA, at the date and time set out above.