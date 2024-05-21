PGS Introduces New Seismic Data Interpretation Services

May 21, 2024

PGS advances seismic data interpretation capability through a collaboration agreement with Onward, an Austin-based energy innovation platform.



PGS is pleased to announce a collaboration that facilitates on-demand data interpretation provided by Onward, which leverages Onward's technical capabilities to enhance PGS' existing MultiClient and Data OnDemand services and accelerate interpretation workflows.

The collaboration between Onward and PGS gives subscribers of PGS' OnDemand services the option to access Onward's interpretation services and unlock the subsurface potential of extensive seismic data sets. PGS subscribers that engage Onward's additional services will have access to Onward’s global community of geoscience and data science experts who leverage industry-leading analysis tools in a cloud-based environment (subject to certain conditions). This integration taps into a strong breadth of expertise, to ensure best-in-class interpretation and improve subsurface decision-making capabilities.

Nathan Oliver, EVP Sales & Services at PGS commented "As our industry evolves, we remain committed to deploying innovative business models and expertise to enhance our clients' decision-making effectiveness and ultimately their success rates."

Jeff Allyn, CEO at Onward commented "Onward's innovative approach leverages a global community of geoscience and data science experts to rapidly extract the value from seismic data. Our service, directly linked to PGS' Data OnDemand, allows our clients to receive high-quality interpretations to accelerate their workflows and enhance decision-making accuracy."

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

ABOUT PGS



PGS ASA and its subsidiaries ("PGS" or the "Company") is a fully integrated marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. Our services are provided to the oil and gas industry, as well as to the broader and emerging new energy industries, including carbon storage and offshore wind. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com

ABOUT ONWARD

Think Onward LLC ("Onward") is a nexus of innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurialism focused on building the resilience of today’s energy system. Our global platform brings together a diverse community of over 6000 changemakers, scientists and entrepreneurs to collaborate and solve problems through accelerators, projects and challenges in pursuit of practical, scalable solutions. By inspiring, mentoring, challenging, and investing wisely, we can make a difference to energy production and consumption. Onward is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell USA, Inc. For more information about Onward visit www.thinkonward.com