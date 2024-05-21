The increase of the share capital related to the option programme, is entered in the Commercial Register

The supervisory board of AS Ekspress Grupp decided on 2 May 2024 to increase the share capital of the company by 97,500.60 euros for the realisation of the option programme (information on which can be found here ).

The increase of the share capital and issue of new shares was directed to the option holders, who have subscribed for all 162,501 issued shares on time. The share capital increase has been entered in the Commercial Register on 20.05.2024. The new share capital of AS Ekspress Grupp is 18,575,605.20 euros, which is divided into 30,959,342 shares with the nominal value of 0.6 euros per share.

AS Ekspress Grupp has submitted an application for listing and admission to trading of the new shares on Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and has informed the stock exchange of the entry of the increase of the share capital in the Commercial Register on 21.05.2024.

