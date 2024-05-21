NEXEN TIRE’s official partner of Manchester City crowned 2023/24 Premier League Champions





SEOUL, South Korea, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, congratulates long-term partner Manchester City Football Club, the 2023/24 Premier League Champions, for their massive success.



Since 2015, NEXEN TIRE has been a proud partner of Manchester City, which won the Premier League title in 2023/24, marking its fourth consecutive season of success. Manchester City is the first team to win four consecutive Premier League titles in all of English football history.

NEXEN TIRE intends to continue its partnership with Manchester City in the 2024/25 season by presenting various marketing initiatives featuring Manchester City and enhancing engagement with worldwide consumers and soccer enthusiasts.

The South Korean tire maker will continue to work with traders in key markets around the world to celebrate the victory and raise brand awareness through a variety of sales promotions and digital advertising campaigns, and will have a strong presence at all Manchester City games.

Meanwhile, on May 25, Manchester City will face Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

About NEXEN TIRE

NEXEN TIRE, founded in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer based in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently works with 150 countries and owns four manufacturing plants, two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. In 2019, another plant in Žatec, Czech Republic, went into operation. NEXEN TIRE manufactures tires with advanced technology and design excellence for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks. NEXEN TIRE supplies original equipment tires to global automakers in a variety of countries around the world. For the first time among the various tire manufacturers in the world, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top four design awards in 2014.



