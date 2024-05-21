Prosafe SE: Operational Update - May 2024

Oslo, 21 May 2024

Fleet utilisation for April 2024 was 56 percent.



Safe Notos and Safe Eurus had utilisation of 100 percent in April 2024 while Safe Zephyrus had utilisation of 93 percent.



Safe Concordia had utilisation of 100 percent in April 2024.



Safe Caledonia is laid up at Scapa Flow in the UK pending future work.

Safe Boreas and Safe Scandinavia are laid up in Norway pending future work.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO

Phone: +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



