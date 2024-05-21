World Anti-obesity Drugs Market Analysis Report 2024-2034: Increasing Prevalence of Obesity, Utilization of Digital Platforms to Enhance Patient Engagement, Rising Awareness

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-obesity Drugs Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for Anti-obesity Drugs Market, 2024 to 2034 in terms of value the market will surpass US$ 78.00 billion in 2034, the work calculates. The publisher predicts strong revenue growth through to 2034. The work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



The Anti-obesity Drugs Market Report 2024-2034: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Increased Prevalence of Obesity



Over the past few decades, obesity rates have risen dramatically across all age groups and demographics, fuelled by a combination of genetic, environmental, socioeconomic, and cultural factors. The World Obesity Federation estimated that by 2020 around 770 million adults globally were affected by obesity, and that figure is anticipated to exceed one billion by 2030. Changes in dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, urbanization, and globalization have contributed to the widespread adoption of unhealthy eating patterns and reduced physical activity levels, leading to excess weight gain and obesity-related health complications.

Moreover, obesity is not only a standalone health condition but also a major risk factor for numerous chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, certain cancers, and musculoskeletal disorders, further exacerbating its impact on population health. The consequences of obesity extend beyond individual health outcomes to encompass societal and economic burdens, including increased healthcare costs, lost productivity, and diminished quality of life.

Addressing the multifaceted drivers of obesity requires a comprehensive and multi-sectoral approach that encompasses policy interventions, community-based initiatives, education campaigns, and healthcare strategies aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles, improving access to nutritious foods, and creating supportive environments for physical activity. By tackling the root causes of obesity and implementing effective prevention and treatment measures, stakeholders can mitigate the escalating obesity epidemic and mitigate its far-reaching consequences on global health and well-being.



Rising Healthcare Expenditure



As obesity rates continue to climb globally, healthcare systems are increasingly allocating resources towards interventions aimed at combating this epidemic. This heightened expenditure encompasses various aspects, including research and development efforts to innovate new and more effective anti-obesity drugs, healthcare provider education and training on obesity management strategies, as well as patient outreach and support programs. Additionally, the economic burden of obesity-related health complications, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and certain cancers, further underscores the necessity of investing in preventive and therapeutic measures to mitigate these downstream health costs.

Furthermore, as healthcare systems transition towards value-based care models that prioritize preventive interventions and chronic disease management, there is a growing emphasis on the role of pharmacotherapy in comprehensive obesity treatment plans. While the upfront costs of anti-obesity drugs may seem significant, they are often outweighed by the potential long-term benefits of improved health outcomes and reduced healthcare expenditures associated with obesity-related comorbidities.

Overall, the rising healthcare expenditure in the anti-obesity drugs market reflects a strategic investment in addressing a pressing public health issue and underscores the importance of prioritizing obesity management within healthcare budgets to mitigate the broader societal and economic impacts of this epidemic.

Competitive Landscape

Key players within the Anti-obesity drugs market compete based on the diversity and efficacy of their product portfolios. Some focus on developing novel drugs with unique mechanisms of action, while others may specialize in repurposing existing medications for weight management. Innovation is a crucial driver of competition in the anti-obesity market.

Companies invest in research and development to discover new drug targets, formulations, and delivery methods that can offer improved outcomes for patients with obesity. Collaboration allows companies to pool their R&D efforts, share scientific insights, and access complementary technologies or expertise. This can expedite the discovery and development of novel anti-obesity medications.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Increasing Prevalence of Obesity

Growing Awareness of Health Risks Associated with Obesity

Technological Advancements

Favourable Government Policies to Address Obesity Epidemic

Market Restraining Factors

Adverse Drugs Reactions Associated with Anti-obesity Drugs

Adherence to Weight Management Medications

Lack of Access to Affordable Anti-obesity Drugs

Market Opportunities

Increasing Number of Individuals Grappling with Obesity

Automation in Drug Development Technologies

Utilization of Digital Platforms to Enhance Patient Engagement

Anti-obesity Drugs Analysis

Top Anti-obesity Products, by Revenue

Pipeline Analysis by Phase

New Product Launches

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Leading companies profiled in the report

Arena Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Carmot Therapeutics, Inc.

CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH

CohBar, Inc.

Curaxx Pharmaceuticals LLC

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hanmi Pharm Co., Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

VIVUS LLC

Zydus Lifesciences

Segments Covered in the Report

Drug Type

Prescription

OTC

Mechanism of Action

Glucagon like Peptide GLP-1 Agonists

Gastric inhibitory Polypeptide Receptor (GIPR) Antagonist

Amylin Receptor Agonist

Lipase Inhibitors

Serotonin and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor (SNRI)

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Distribution channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i1rgyg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.