May 21st 2024

Photocat A/S and Nexler Sp. z.o.o. signing a groundbreaking 5-years partnership agreement and NOxOFF license agreement to revolutionize NOx reduction in the roofing industry.

The agreement will span over a minimum quantity of 1 million m2 produced.

Roskilde, Denmark. May 21, 2024 – Photocat, is pleased to announce a strategic 5-years Partnership and License agreement with Nexler Sp. z.o.o., a prominent Polish based bitumen roofing company. This License agreement follows agreements made with IKO, Danosa, Katepal, and C. Hasse & Sohn to use IPR developed and owned by Photocat. Leveraging Photocat's extensive patent base, developed at the company's headquarters in Denmark, this collaboration represents a significant step forward in bringing cutting-edge air purification solutions to the roofing industry while ensuring the protection of intellectual property rights. With this License agreement, Photocat is further expanding its partnership network as well as its geographical footprint within the bitumen roofing industry.

Key Partnership Highlights:

Cutting-Edge Collaboration: Photocat and Nexler Sp. z.o.o. is embarking on a visionary five-year journey to pioneer NOx reduction technology and drive sustainable solutions among Nexler’s customer base.

Competitive Photocatalytic Technology: Nexler gains access to integrate Photocat's proprietary and patented photocatalytic technology into their roofing product lineup, marking a significant leap forward in environmental innovation.

Commitment to Environmental Impact: With a contractual commitment of 1 million square meters produced over the partnership's duration, Photocat and Nexler aims to significantly improve air quality and reduce NOx emissions across Poland and other relevant geographies.

Environmental Leadership: Both companies are united in their dedication to environmental stewardship, aiming to lead the charge in advancing green solutions and combating air pollution among Nexler's customer and partner base.

Collaborative Excellence: Photocat and Nexler is joining forces with key industry stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of photocatalytic technology and drive positive change throughout the Polish roofing market.





Jesper Elsgaard, Chief Business Officer of Photocat A/S, expresses his enthusiasm, stating, "Our partnership with Nexler Sp. z.o.o. represents a major milestone in our mission to combat NOx emissions in the roofing sector – both in Poland and other geographical markets covered by Nexler. Together, we're shaping a brighter, cleaner future for our communities by combating NOx pollution – one roof at a time".

Dawid Debski, Research and Development Director of Nexler Sp. z.o.o., echoes this sentiment, remarking, "We're excited to integrate Photocat's cutting-edge technology into our roofing solutions, underscoring our commitment to environmental sustainability and innovation. This partnership with Photocat signals a new era of collaboration and environmental leadership for our respective customers and partners”.

Importantly, this License Agreement with Nexler Sp. z.o.o. will not influence the expectations for the financial performance of 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Jesper Elsgaard

Chief Business Officer

Photocat A/S

Tel: +45 5121 7651

e-mail: jes@photocat.net

About Photocat:

Photocat is a leading innovator in sustainable solutions, dedicated to harnessing the power of photocatalysis to create a cleaner and more sustainable world. With a focus on cutting-edge technologies and partnerships, Photocat is at the forefront of environmental innovation. Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Eminova Fondkommission AB.

About Nexler Sp. z.o.o.:

Nexler Sp. z.o.o. is a leading Polish bitumen roofing company renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. Dedicated to environmental stewardship, Nexler specializes in delivering top-tier roofing solutions tailored for both residential and commercial needs. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and sustainable practices, Nexler is at the forefront of shaping a greener future for the roofing industry.

Photocat A/S (publ) l Langebjerg 4 DK-4000 Roskilde l Tel: +45 7022 5055 l www.photocat.net

