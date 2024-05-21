Global Post Quantum Cryptography Industry Research 2024-2034: Surging Demand for Quantum-Resilient Cryptographic Solutions, Emerging Quantum Computing Threats Catalyze Growth

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Post Quantum Cryptography Market: Focus on End Use Industry, Application, Type, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Post Quantum Cryptography market is anticipated to reach a USD10.26 billion by 2034



The post-quantum cryptography market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by various factors and market drivers. A primary catalyst for this growth is the escalating demand for secure and resilient cryptographic solutions in the face of emerging quantum computing threats. Post-quantum cryptography systems play a pivotal role in meeting the increasing demand for robust encryption and data protection among organizations, governments, and industries. This demand is driven by various sectors, including finance, healthcare, government, and critical infrastructure, recognizing the importance of safeguarding sensitive information against potential quantum attacks.



The rising awareness of the significance of cybersecurity and data privacy acts as a significant driver for the post-quantum cryptography market. Organizations are increasingly investing in advanced cryptographic solutions to enhance their security posture and ensure the confidentiality and integrity of their data in a post-quantum computing era. The integration of advanced cryptographic algorithms and protocols presents lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the post-quantum cryptography market. This suggests a promising future for this market as it navigates through obstacles, including the need for standardized cryptographic solutions and interoperability across diverse systems and platforms.



The North America region is witnessing substantial growth in the post-quantum cryptography market. Countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico have implemented policies, incentives, and regulatory measures to promote the adoption of post-quantum cryptographic solutions, driven by the need for enhanced cybersecurity and data protection strategies.



Companies such as IBM Corporation, Thales, and Toshiba are at the forefront, offering a wide range of post-quantum cryptography products and services catering to various industries, including finance, healthcare, government, and technology sectors. These companies play a crucial role in shaping the post-quantum cryptography market, leveraging their expertise in cryptographic technologies, quantum-resistant algorithms, and cybersecurity solutions.



The post-quantum cryptography market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by the growing emphasis on cybersecurity resilience, technological advancements, and the increasing adoption of quantum-resistant cryptographic solutions across various industries and sectors

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment Cloud-based Post Quantum Cryptography Leveraging AI/ML for Enhanced Post Quantum Cryptography National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Standardization Efforts for Post Quantum Cryptography Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Vs Post Quantum Cryptography

Market Dynamics Overview Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities



