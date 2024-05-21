Prospectus upddates

Lysaker, 21 May 2024

The prospectuses have been updated with new cut-off time for first-hand sales (issuance and redemption) of fund units with the Management Company. Effective as of today, the new cut-off is 1300 CET (from 1500 CET).

The new cut-off time accommodates for shorter settlement periods

The background for this change is that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has implemented amendments to the rule that will reduce the standard settlement cycle for most broker-dealer transactions from T+2 to T+1. This means the time between the transaction date and the settlement date, traditionally two business days (T+2), will now be shortened to one business day (T+1) for US securities. Due to shortening of the settlement cycle for U.S. securities, many companies in the financial sector, such as Storebrand, needs to make changes in our operational processes in order to meet the new requirements. Hence, Storebrand Asset Management AS are updating the cut-off time to accommodate the shorter settlement period. For funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS, the cutoff time will shift from 15:00 to 13:00.

Does not directly affect secondhand sales at Nasdaq Copenhagen.

The new cut-off doesn’t affect the secondhand sales of fund certificates with Nasdaq, as such trades doesn’t directly cause the issuance or redemption of fund units.

General updates of the Prospectuses

In addition to the above, the Prospectuses have also been subject to general updates, including Board Members and renumerations of the Board and CEO.

The Prospectuses can be found herein, or at www.storebrand.com and www.skagenfondene.dk .

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN SKAGEN Focus A SKIFOA NO0010735129 SKAGEN Global A SKIGLO NO0008004009 SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A SKIKON NO0010140502 SKAGEN m2 A SKIM2 NO0010657356 SKAGEN Vekst A SKIVEK NO0008000445 Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

