Prospectus upddates

                                                                                                          Lysaker, 21 May 2024

The prospectuses have been updated with new cut-off time for first-hand sales (issuance and redemption) of fund units with the Management Company. Effective as of today, the new cut-off is 1300 CET (from 1500 CET).

The new cut-off time accommodates for shorter settlement periods

The background for this change is that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has implemented amendments to the rule that will reduce the standard settlement cycle for most broker-dealer transactions from T+2 to T+1. This means the time between the transaction date and the settlement date, traditionally two business days (T+2), will now be shortened to one business day (T+1) for US securities.  Due to shortening of the settlement cycle for U.S. securities, many companies in the financial sector, such as Storebrand, needs to make changes in our operational processes in order to meet the new requirements. Hence, Storebrand Asset Management AS are updating the cut-off time to accommodate the shorter settlement period. For funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS, the cutoff time will shift from 15:00 to 13:00.

Does not directly affect secondhand sales at Nasdaq Copenhagen.

The new cut-off doesn’t affect the secondhand sales of fund certificates with Nasdaq, as such trades doesn’t directly cause the issuance or redemption of fund units.

General updates of the Prospectuses

In addition to the above, the Prospectuses have also been subject to general updates, including Board Members and renumerations of the Board and CEO.

The Prospectuses can be found herein, or at www.storebrand.com and www.skagenfondene.dk.  

Fund name and share classSymbolISIN
SKAGEN Focus ASKIFOANO0010735129
SKAGEN Global ASKIGLONO0008004009
SKAGEN Kon-Tiki ASKIKONNO0010140502
SKAGEN m2 ASKIM2NO0010657356
SKAGEN Vekst ASKIVEKNO0008000445
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5STIIAMNO0010841588
Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5STIINMNO0010841570
Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5STIGEPNO0010841604
Storebrand Global Solutions A5STIGSNO0010841612
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5STIGMNO0010841596

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 800 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Delphi Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Storebrand Funds.

