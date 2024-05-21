Global Fertility Services Market Report 2024-2032, by Cause of Infertility, Procedure, Service, End-User and Region

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fertility Services Market Report by Cause of Infertility, Procedure, Service, End-User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fertility services market size reached US$ 40.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 129.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.72% during 2023-2032.







The expanding career-oriented population base has led to the increasing prevalence of delayed pregnancies, which is contributing significantly to the market growth. Owing to concerns such as expensive childcare services, academic or career ambitions, and a lack of financial stability, people often opt to have children late in life when they are more mature and financially established. However, excessive workload and the accompanying stress along with sedentary lifestyle habits including smoking and consumption of drugs lead to infertility issues among many of them.



Moreover, the rising prevalence of various medical ailments such as endometrial tuberculosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) that can cause infertility, is also projected to catalyze the growth of the market. Additionally, growing awareness among individuals and increasing accessibility to improved healthcare facilities have further increased the adoption of these services in both developed and emerging economies. Other factors such as increasing advertising and promotion of fertility services on televisions and online portals along with the rising disposable incomes and flexible coverage offered by health insurance companies are also augmenting the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global fertility services market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on cause of infertility, procedure, service, and end-user.



Breakup by Cause of Infertility:

Male Infertility

Female Infertility

Breakup by Procedure:

In Vitro Fertilization with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (IVF with ICSI)

Surrogacy

In Vitro Fertilization Without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (IVF without ICSI)

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)

Others

Breakup by Service:

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Egg and Embryo Banking

Fresh Donor

Frozen Donor

Breakup by End-User:

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centres

Clinical Research Institutes

Cryobanks

Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Instituto Bernabeu Group, INVO Bioscience, Inc., Monash IVF Group, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., CARE Fertility Group Ltd., Carolinas Fertility Institute, Genea Limited, The Cooper Companies, Inc., Virtus Health Group, Vitrolife Sweden AB, The Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation, Medicover AB (publ), OvaScience, Inc., Progyny, Inc., and Xytex Corporation.



This report provides a deep insight into the global fertility services market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the fertility services market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What was the size of the global fertility services market in 2023?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global fertility services market during 2024-2032?

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fertility services market?

4. What are the key factors driving the global fertility services market?

5. What is the breakup of the global fertility services market based on the cause of infertility?

6. What is the breakup of the global fertility services market based on the procedure?

7. What is the breakup of the global fertility services market based on the service?

8. What is the breakup of the global fertility services market based on the end-user?

9. What are the key regions in the global fertility services market?

10. Who are the key players/companies in the global fertility services market?





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $40.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $129.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Instituto Bernabeu Group

INVO Bioscience Inc.

Monash IVF Group

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

CARE Fertility Group Ltd.

Carolinas Fertility Institute

Genea Limited

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Virtus Health Group

Vitrolife Sweden AB

The Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation

Medicover AB (publ)

OvaScience Inc.

Progyny Inc.

Xytex Corporation





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iz84b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment