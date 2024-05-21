Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Report 2024-2032, Featuring Applikon Biotechnology, Cesco Bioengineering, Corning, Entegris, Eppendorf, Finesse Solutions, Infors, Sartorius Stedim Biotech & 3M

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Report by Product Type, Application, End-Use, End-User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global single-use bioprocessing market size reached US$ 16.1 Billion in 2023, and looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 64.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.67% during 2023-2032. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing technological advancements, and rising number of drug approvals and biologics represent some of the key factors driving the market.







Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Trends



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, asthma, arthritis, cancer, hypertension, heart attack, stroke, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), among the masses across the globe represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market. Apart from this, the growing demand for single-use bioprocessing due to the increasing number of drug approvals and biologics around the world is positively influencing the market. Additionally, rising preferences of products manufactured from high-grade polymer materials and plastic composites, as they offer enhanced integral strength, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.



Besides this, various benefits offered by single-use bioprocessing systems, such as lower labor, material, and investment costs, are propelling the growth of the market. In addition to this, the emergence of various technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data solutions in single-use bioprocessing for predicting errors and improving accuracy, is bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing utilization of single-use bioprocessing in media preparation and shipping of biologics while manufacturing pharmaceuticals is offering a favorable market outlook.



In line with this, the rising adoption of single-use bioprocessing, as it reduces the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) compared to traditional bioprocessing, is impelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing employment of single-use bioprocessing due to the improving healthcare facilities across the globe is contributing to the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global single-use bioprocessing market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country levels from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product type, application, end-use and, end-user.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the single-use bioprocessing market based on the product type. This includes media bags and containers, filtration assemblies, single-use bioreactors, disposable mixers, and others. According to the report, media bags and containers represented the largest segment.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the single-use bioprocessing market based on the application has also been provided in the report. This includes filtration, storage, cell culture, mixing, and purification. According to the report, filtration accounted for the largest market share.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the single-use bioprocessing market based on the end-use has also been provided in the report. This includes upstream, fermentation, and downstream. According to the report, upstream accounted for the largest market share.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the single-use bioprocessing market based on the end-user has also been provided in the report. This includes biopharmaceutical manufacturers, life science R&D, and others. According to the report, biopharmaceutical manufacturers accounted for the largest market share.

North America was the largest market for single-use bioprocessing. Some of the factors driving the North America single-use bioprocessing market included the presence of large-scale manufacturing units, rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, etc.

Competitive Landscape



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global single-use bioprocessing market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided.



Some of the companies covered include Applikon Biotechnology, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cesco Bioengineering Company, Corning Inc., Danaher Corporation, Entegris, Eppendorf, Finesse Solutions., GE Healthcare, Infors, Merck Millipore, Rentschler Biotechnologie, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific and 3M.



