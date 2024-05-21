Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Manual IO Needles, Battery Powered Driver), By End-use (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intraosseous infusion devices market size is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. The market experiences growth driven by rise in demand for rapid administration of medications or fluids directly into vascular system, surge in number of surgeries, and development of technologically advanced intraosseous infusion devices. In addition, rise in number of emergency cases such as trauma-related attacks and heart attacks is further expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

There are numerous sites of intraosseous infusion insertion available such as distal & proximal tibia, sternum, distal femur, and calcaneum. One of the reliable and fastest means of administrating the emergency medication fluids in the sternum is the sternal intraosseous infusion which allow easy vascular access.







Increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, surge in patient and physician awareness of newly launched treatment procedures, significant investments made by government in advanced technologies adopted for rapid and easy administration of medications, fluids or blood products.For instance, According to WHO, cardiovascular diseases cause 17.9 million deaths every year across the globe. In addition, 4 out of 5 cardiovascular disease deaths are caused due to strokes and heart attacks, and around 30% of these deaths occur in the population under 70 years of age.



Launch of advanced intraosseous infusion devices is estimated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2023, Teleflex Incorporated received 510(k) U.S. FDA clearance for Arrow EZ-1O IO needle for MR conditional labelling. The EZ-IO needle is a critical component of Arrow EZ-IO intraosseous vascular access system. EZ-1O has a diamond tip for precise, fast, and steady insertion.

Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the manual IO needles segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 49.4% in 2023. Most generally used manual IO needles are Cardinal Health Illinois /Jamishidi needle, and Cook critical care sur-fast needle, and Cook Dieckman modified needle

Based on end use, the hospitals & clinics segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 54.9% in 2023. The hospitals & clinics segment is driven by the availability of developed & latest infrastructure, rise in investments to develop sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and increase in the number of skilled professionals

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 41.33% in 2023. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, rise in awareness about advanced treatment, and a growing aging population contribute to the market's dominance

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure in recent years, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India

