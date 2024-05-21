Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Industry Report 2024, Featuring Ashtech India, Betolar, Boral, Ecocem, Heidelberg Materials, Holcim, JFE, JSW, Nippon Steel and Tata Sons

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ground granulated blast-furnace slag market is poised for significant growth, with a forecasted increase of USD 1385.2 million over the period from 2023 to 2028, maintaining a steady CAGR of 2.99%.

This growth trajectory is underpinned by the escalating demand for sustainable building materials, a robust expansion within the construction industry, and a surge in infrastructure investment.

Market Segmentation Insights



The comprehensive analysis segments the market into various categories to understand specific growth dynamics. By end-user, the demand in Portland cement and concrete, as well as bricks and blocks, illustrates the diverse applications of ground granulated blast-furnace slag.

Types of slag, such as alkalinity and acidic blast-furnace slag, offer further categorization, highlighting particular preferences in usage. Geographically, the report spans several key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. This extensive regional analysis shines a light on different market behaviors and opportunities across the globe.

Strategic Industry Developments



Key factors such as the deceleration of China's economy are identified as significant influencers affecting market dynamics. However, the silver lining is found in expansions within manufacturing facilities and increased product innovation. New product launches and an augmented utilization of ground granulated blast-furnace slag by leading market vendors will likely generate substantial demand.

Vendor Analysis and Competitive Landscape



The market features a robust and competitive vendor landscape. Prominent players include Ashtech India, Astrra Chemicals, Balaha Group, Betolar Plc, Boral Ltd., and numerous other influential companies that contribute to the vitality of the market. An in-depth analysis within the report underscores the efforts made by these enterprises to improve their market positions, while also anticipating the emergence of future growth opportunities.

The ground granulated blast-furnace slag market is segmented as below:

By End-user



Portland cement and concrete

Bricks and blocks

By Type



Alkalinity blast-furnace slag

Acidic blast-furnace slag

Companies Profiled:

Ashtech India

Astrra Chemicals

Balaha Group

Betolar Plc

Boral Ltd.

Cementation India Pvt. Ltd.

DONG SON Resources.

Ecocem

Fico YTL Vietnam

Heidelberg Materials AG

Henan Zhengzhou Mining Machinery Co. Ltd.

Holcim Ltd.

IVS industries

JFE Holdings Inc.

JSW Group

Luossavaara Kiirunavaara AB

Millennium Multi Trade Pvt. Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corp.

Saudi Readymix Concrete Company Ltd.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

