Mexico Fertilizer Industry Research Report 2024-2033, Featuring Nouryon Chemicals, Compo Expert Mexico, Nutrien, Yara Mexico, Coromandel Agrongocios de Mexico, JCO Fertilizer and Haifa Chemicals

On July 1, 2020, the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) officially superseded the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). According to analysis, this new agreement saw the United States and Mexico eliminate all tariffs on agricultural products, though country-specific tariff quotas were implemented for orange juice and sugar. Additionally, Canada and Mexico removed tariffs on all agricultural commodities except for dairy products, poultry, eggs, and sugar. Certain Canadian products such as wheat, barley, beef, and butter are subject to Mexican tariff quotas.



The legacy of NAFTA and the introduction of USMCA have significantly boosted Mexico's agricultural exports, particularly vegetables and fruits to the United States, thus enhancing Mexico's agriculture and planting industries. This growth has also stimulated Mexico's fertilizer industry. According to the analyst, Mexico boasts considerable agricultural resources and maintains a high demand for chemical fertilizers.



In 2023, Mexico's consumption of chemical fertilizers exceeded 6 million tons. Nitrogen fertilizer is the most prevalent, accounting for over 65% of usage, followed by phosphate fertilizers at about 20%. However, Mexico's domestic fertilizer production is limited, producing just over 2 million tons annually and importing 3-4 million tons.





Key players in the Mexican fertilizer market include Nouryon Chemicals SA de CV, Compo Expert Mexico SA de CV, Yara Mexico S de RL de CV, and Coromandel Agronegocios de Mexico, SA de CV. The market is highly concentrated due to its relatively small size.



Looking ahead, the analyst projects that Mexico's fertilizer consumption will continue to rise from 2024 to 2033. Given the limited domestic production, imports are expected to grow, potentially reaching 5.6 million tons by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% from 2024 to 2033.



For foreign investors, there are dual opportunities: exporting fertilizers to Mexico and, under suitable conditions, establishing local production facilities to gain a foothold in the Mexican market.



Topics covered:

Mexico Fertilizer Industry Overview

Economic and policy environment for fertilizers in Mexico

Mexico fertilizer market size from 2019 to 2023

Analysis of major Mexican fertilizer manufacturers

Key drivers and market opportunities for the Mexican fertilizer industry

Key Questions Covered:

What are the key drivers, challenges and opportunities for the Mexican fertilizer industry during the forecast period 2024-2033?

What is the expected revenue of the Mexico Fertilizer market during the forecast period 2024-2033?

What strategies are adopted by the key players in the market to increase their market share in the industry?

Which segment of the Mexico Fertilizer Market is expected to dominate the market in 2033?

Mexico Fertilizer Market Forecast from 2024 to 2033

What are the main headwinds facing the Mexican fertilizer industry?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value in 2024 4.6 Million Tons Forecasted Market Value by 2033 5.6 Million Tons Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.2%





Key Topics Covered:



