Global Industrial Enzymes Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030: Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Enzymes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Industrial Enzymes Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Industrial Enzymes estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Industrial enzymes, known as eco-friendly catalysts, play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency and speed of industrial processes. The global industrial enzymes market is characterized by several key trends and recent activities that highlight its dynamic nature. One of the primary drivers for market growth is the increasing need to replace harsh chemical processes with environmentally friendly enzymatic processes. Enzymes offer significant advantages over chemical catalysts, including safer workplaces by eliminating harsh chemical treatments, energy conservation, and reduced toxicity of effluents during wastewater treatment.

Carbohydrases, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Proteases segment is estimated at 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The surging demand for eco-friendly enzymes is spurring research and development, leading to advancements in biotechnology that further enhance enzyme performance. This demand drives widespread adoption across various end-use industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, biofuels, and wastewater treatment, to name a few. The market fortunes of industrial enzymes are closely tied to the overall performance of the enzymes market, with biotechnology providing solutions in an increasingly enzyme-dependent world.

The global market outlook for industrial enzymes is positive, with projections indicating significant market shares held by key competitors by 2024. Continuous advancements in biotechnology and the growing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly industrial processes are expected to further propel market growth.

U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Industrial Enzymes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Industrial Enzymes: Eco-Friendly Catalysts that Speed Up and Improve the Efficiency of Industrial Processes

Global Industrial Enzymes Market: Fast Facts

Recent Market Activity

Major Enzyme Trends in Industrial Applications

Growing Need to Replace Harsh Chemical Processes with Eco-Friendly Enzymatic Processes

Fundamental Catalyst for Market Growth

Advantages of Enzymes Vis-a-vis Chemical Catalysts

Enzymes Replace Various Harsh and Abrasive Chemicals

Enzymes Offer Safer Workplace through Elimination of Harsh Chemical Treatment

Energy Conservation

Enzymes Reduce Toxicity of Effluents during Wastewater Treatment

Surging Demand for Eco-Friendly Enzymes Spurs R&D

Myriad Applications in Various End-use Industries Drives Widespread Adoption

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Performance of the Overall Enzymes Market

Biotechnology: Providing Solutions in an Increasingly Enzyme Dependent World

Advancements in Biotechnology Increase Enzyme Performance

Global Market Outlook

Industrial Enzymes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Biofuel Enzymes Drive Healthy Market Growth

Biofuel Enzymes in Second Generation Bioethanol and Advanced Biodiesel Production Offers Lucrative Opportunities

Development Trends in Protein Engineering Sustain Demand in the Largest Application Area of Food & Beverages

Major Application Areas for Enzymes in the Food and Beverage Industry

Growing Popularity of Fermentation Process Sustain Demand for Dairy Enzymes

Increasing Demand for Beer Drives Focus on Brewing Enzymes

Food Enzymes: A Great Source of Product Innovation in the Baking Sector

Increasing Applications as Processing Aid and Ingredient Catapult Carbohydrases to the Dominant Position

Broad Spectrum of Functionalities Drive Steady Demand for Proteases

Microbial Proteases Score over Animal and Plant Proteases

Industrial and Health Benefits Drive Fastest Growth in Demand for Lipases

Multiple Benefits Drive Strong Demand for Feed Enzymes in the Animal Feed Sector

Principle Functions of Enzymes in Animal Feed

Major Enzymes in Feed Applications

Development of Candidates for Feed Enzyme: A Challenging Task?

Effectiveness in Dirt Elimination Boosts Demand for Detergent Enzymes

Pollution Reduction Attributes Spur Demand for Enzymes in Textile Processing

Cosmetics: A Niche Yet Growing End-use Segment

Modern Farm Practices Promote Use of Agricultural Enzymes

Beneficial Nature of Laccases Intensifies Research Activity

Recent Advancements in Industrial Scale Production of Enzymes Augurs Well for Market Penetration

Enzymes in Starch Processing Generate Better Yield of Glucose

Enzymes Replace High-Chlorinated Products in the Pulp and Paper Industry

Enzymes Used for Processing, Dehairing, Bating, and Degreasing in Leather Industry

Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Expanding Middle Class Population Promotes Demand for Food and Feed Enzymes

Manufacturers in Developed Countries Move Production Base to Developing Markets

Extremozymes: The Next Big Thing in Industrial Enzyme Technology

Innovative Ultra-Stable Enzymes for Industrial Applications

Novel Enzymes from Microbes in the Arctic Region

Enzymes and New Yeasts to Advance the Brewing Process

Enzyme Innovations in Ethanol Production

Novozymes' 3D Modelling for Enzyme Optimization

Enzyme Innovations Aid in Acrylamide Reduction in Baked Goods

Danisco Introduces New Phytase Enzyme

Novozymes Introduces Enzyme for Biological Foam Control

BASF Unveils New Line of Enzymes

DuPont Industrial Biosciences Unveils New Enzyme for the Biogas Sector

Bio-Systems Introduces New Feed Enzymes

DSM Introduces New Enzyme to Help Digest Residual Gluten

DuPont Introduces New Wheat Processing Enzyme

Novozymes Introduces New Biofuel Enzyme

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 54 Featured)

AB Enzymes GmbH

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation

Aumgene Biosciences

BASF SE

BioResource International Inc.

Chr. Hansen A/S

Codexis Inc.

DuPont Nutrition and Health

Enzymatic Deinking Technologies LLC

Enzyme Innovation

Hayashibara Company

Novozymes A/S

Royal DSM

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wuuhbg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment