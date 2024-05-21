Global Industrial Enzymes Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030: Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Enzymes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Industrial Enzymes Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Industrial Enzymes estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Industrial enzymes, known as eco-friendly catalysts, play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency and speed of industrial processes. The global industrial enzymes market is characterized by several key trends and recent activities that highlight its dynamic nature. One of the primary drivers for market growth is the increasing need to replace harsh chemical processes with environmentally friendly enzymatic processes. Enzymes offer significant advantages over chemical catalysts, including safer workplaces by eliminating harsh chemical treatments, energy conservation, and reduced toxicity of effluents during wastewater treatment.
Carbohydrases, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Proteases segment is estimated at 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The surging demand for eco-friendly enzymes is spurring research and development, leading to advancements in biotechnology that further enhance enzyme performance. This demand drives widespread adoption across various end-use industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, biofuels, and wastewater treatment, to name a few. The market fortunes of industrial enzymes are closely tied to the overall performance of the enzymes market, with biotechnology providing solutions in an increasingly enzyme-dependent world.
The global market outlook for industrial enzymes is positive, with projections indicating significant market shares held by key competitors by 2024. Continuous advancements in biotechnology and the growing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly industrial processes are expected to further propel market growth.
U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Industrial Enzymes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|199
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$6.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Economic Update
- Industrial Enzymes: Eco-Friendly Catalysts that Speed Up and Improve the Efficiency of Industrial Processes
- Global Industrial Enzymes Market: Fast Facts
- Recent Market Activity
- Major Enzyme Trends in Industrial Applications
- Growing Need to Replace Harsh Chemical Processes with Eco-Friendly Enzymatic Processes
- Fundamental Catalyst for Market Growth
- Advantages of Enzymes Vis-a-vis Chemical Catalysts
- Enzymes Replace Various Harsh and Abrasive Chemicals
- Enzymes Offer Safer Workplace through Elimination of Harsh Chemical Treatment
- Energy Conservation
- Enzymes Reduce Toxicity of Effluents during Wastewater Treatment
- Surging Demand for Eco-Friendly Enzymes Spurs R&D
- Myriad Applications in Various End-use Industries Drives Widespread Adoption
- Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Performance of the Overall Enzymes Market
- Biotechnology: Providing Solutions in an Increasingly Enzyme Dependent World
- Advancements in Biotechnology Increase Enzyme Performance
- Global Market Outlook
- Industrial Enzymes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Surging Demand for Biofuel Enzymes Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Biofuel Enzymes in Second Generation Bioethanol and Advanced Biodiesel Production Offers Lucrative Opportunities
- Development Trends in Protein Engineering Sustain Demand in the Largest Application Area of Food & Beverages
- Major Application Areas for Enzymes in the Food and Beverage Industry
- Growing Popularity of Fermentation Process Sustain Demand for Dairy Enzymes
- Increasing Demand for Beer Drives Focus on Brewing Enzymes
- Food Enzymes: A Great Source of Product Innovation in the Baking Sector
- Increasing Applications as Processing Aid and Ingredient Catapult Carbohydrases to the Dominant Position
- Broad Spectrum of Functionalities Drive Steady Demand for Proteases
- Microbial Proteases Score over Animal and Plant Proteases
- Industrial and Health Benefits Drive Fastest Growth in Demand for Lipases
- Multiple Benefits Drive Strong Demand for Feed Enzymes in the Animal Feed Sector
- Principle Functions of Enzymes in Animal Feed
- Major Enzymes in Feed Applications
- Development of Candidates for Feed Enzyme: A Challenging Task?
- Effectiveness in Dirt Elimination Boosts Demand for Detergent Enzymes
- Pollution Reduction Attributes Spur Demand for Enzymes in Textile Processing
- Cosmetics: A Niche Yet Growing End-use Segment
- Modern Farm Practices Promote Use of Agricultural Enzymes
- Beneficial Nature of Laccases Intensifies Research Activity
- Recent Advancements in Industrial Scale Production of Enzymes Augurs Well for Market Penetration
- Enzymes in Starch Processing Generate Better Yield of Glucose
- Enzymes Replace High-Chlorinated Products in the Pulp and Paper Industry
- Enzymes Used for Processing, Dehairing, Bating, and Degreasing in Leather Industry
- Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
- Expanding Middle Class Population Promotes Demand for Food and Feed Enzymes
- Manufacturers in Developed Countries Move Production Base to Developing Markets
- Extremozymes: The Next Big Thing in Industrial Enzyme Technology
- Innovative Ultra-Stable Enzymes for Industrial Applications
- Novel Enzymes from Microbes in the Arctic Region
- Enzymes and New Yeasts to Advance the Brewing Process
- Enzyme Innovations in Ethanol Production
- Novozymes' 3D Modelling for Enzyme Optimization
- Enzyme Innovations Aid in Acrylamide Reduction in Baked Goods
- Danisco Introduces New Phytase Enzyme
- Novozymes Introduces Enzyme for Biological Foam Control
- BASF Unveils New Line of Enzymes
- DuPont Industrial Biosciences Unveils New Enzyme for the Biogas Sector
- Bio-Systems Introduces New Feed Enzymes
- DSM Introduces New Enzyme to Help Digest Residual Gluten
- DuPont Introduces New Wheat Processing Enzyme
- Novozymes Introduces New Biofuel Enzyme
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 54 Featured)
- AB Enzymes GmbH
- Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
- Amano Enzyme Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation
- Aumgene Biosciences
- BASF SE
- BioResource International Inc.
- Chr. Hansen A/S
- Codexis Inc.
- DuPont Nutrition and Health
- Enzymatic Deinking Technologies LLC
- Enzyme Innovation
- Hayashibara Company
- Novozymes A/S
- Royal DSM
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wuuhbg
