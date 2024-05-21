European Nutritional Supplement Market Analysis and Forecast to 2030: Soaring Demand for Sports and Dietary Supplements

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Nutritional Supplement Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Nutritional Supplement Market is poised for a substantial expansion, with its value expected to grow from US$ 38.27 billion in 2023 to US$ 63.51 billion by 2030. This growth, at a CAGR of 7.84%, reflects an increasing consumer focus on health and wellness across Europe.



The market growth is primarily driven by a soaring demand for sports and dietary supplements. Additionally, a growing consumer awareness about health and nutrition, coupled with the declining quality of diet, is prompting people to turn to supplements to fill nutritional gaps. However, the market faces challenges with issues of consumer trust, stemming from false labeling and the presence of counterfeit products in the market. These factors pose a significant hindrance to market growth.





The market is segmented based on product type, ingredient, form, age group, end-use, distribution channel, and region.



By Product Type

Dietary Supplements

Beverages

Functional Nutrition

Infant & Maternal Nutrition

Medical Nutrition

Sports Supplements

Nutritional Supplements

Others

By Ingredient

Vitamins

Botanicals

Minerals

Proteins & Amino Acids

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega Fatty Acids

Others

By Form

Capsule

Powder

Tablet

Liquid

Others

By Age Group

Infants

Adults

By End-use

Energy & Weight Management

General Health

Bone & Joint Health

Gastrointestinal Health

Immunity

Cardiac Health

Diabetes

Anti-cancer

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Pharmacy Stores Treatment

Online Channels

Others

Leading segments include Dietary Supplements, commanding over 40% market share, and Proteins & Amino Acids, expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.72%. Tablet forms are set to cross US$ 18.33 billion by 2028, while the Adults segment remains the largest consumer base. The Immunity segment is witnessing the fastest growth in end-use, and Pharmacy Stores Treatment is emerging as a key distribution channel.



Regional Overview

Western Europe dominates the market, with significant contributions from countries like the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. This region is the stronghold of the European Nutritional Supplement Market, accounting for more than 80% of the market share in 2023. With a diverse range of products and an increasing focus on health and wellness, countries like the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are major contributors to the market's growth. Below are the countries covered in the report:

Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Belgium Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Competitive Landscape



The market is characterized by the presence of prominent players like Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Bayer AG, Glanbia, GlaxoSmithKline, and Pfizer. These companies, holding nearly 47% of the market share, are crucial in driving innovation and meeting consumer demand.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Abbott Laboratories

Archer Daniels Midland

Amway

Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques

Bayer

Bionova Lifesciences

Carlyle Group

Glanbia

GlaxoSmithKline

Nu Skin Enterprises

Pfizer

Herbalife International

Himalaya Drug Company

Nature's Sunshine Form

The Bounty Company

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 327 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $38.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $63.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8%

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l59crm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment