European Nutritional Supplement Market Analysis and Forecast to 2030: Soaring Demand for Sports and Dietary Supplements

The Europe Nutritional Supplement Market is poised for a substantial expansion, with its value expected to grow from US$ 38.27 billion in 2023 to US$ 63.51 billion by 2030. This growth, at a CAGR of 7.84%, reflects an increasing consumer focus on health and wellness across Europe.
The market growth is primarily driven by a soaring demand for sports and dietary supplements. Additionally, a growing consumer awareness about health and nutrition, coupled with the declining quality of diet, is prompting people to turn to supplements to fill nutritional gaps. However, the market faces challenges with issues of consumer trust, stemming from false labeling and the presence of counterfeit products in the market. These factors pose a significant hindrance to market growth.
The market is segmented based on product type, ingredient, form, age group, end-use, distribution channel, and region.
By Product Type
- Dietary Supplements
- Beverages
- Functional Nutrition
- Infant & Maternal Nutrition
- Medical Nutrition
- Sports Supplements
- Nutritional Supplements
- Others
By Ingredient
- Vitamins
- Botanicals
- Minerals
- Proteins & Amino Acids
- Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates
- Omega Fatty Acids
- Others
By Form
- Capsule
- Powder
- Tablet
- Liquid
- Others
By Age Group
- Infants
- Adults
By End-use
- Energy & Weight Management
- General Health
- Bone & Joint Health
- Gastrointestinal Health
- Immunity
- Cardiac Health
- Diabetes
- Anti-cancer
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
- Pharmacy Stores Treatment
- Online Channels
- Others
Leading segments include Dietary Supplements, commanding over 40% market share, and Proteins & Amino Acids, expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.72%. Tablet forms are set to cross US$ 18.33 billion by 2028, while the Adults segment remains the largest consumer base. The Immunity segment is witnessing the fastest growth in end-use, and Pharmacy Stores Treatment is emerging as a key distribution channel.
Regional Overview
Western Europe dominates the market, with significant contributions from countries like the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. This region is the stronghold of the European Nutritional Supplement Market, accounting for more than 80% of the market share in 2023. With a diverse range of products and an increasing focus on health and wellness, countries like the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are major contributors to the market's growth. Below are the countries covered in the report:
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Belgium
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
Competitive Landscape
The market is characterized by the presence of prominent players like Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Bayer AG, Glanbia, GlaxoSmithKline, and Pfizer. These companies, holding nearly 47% of the market share, are crucial in driving innovation and meeting consumer demand.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Amway
- Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques
- Bayer
- Bionova Lifesciences
- Carlyle Group
- Glanbia
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Nu Skin Enterprises
- Pfizer
- Herbalife International
- Himalaya Drug Company
- Nature's Sunshine Form
- The Bounty Company
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|327
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$38.27 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$63.51 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
