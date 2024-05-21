Antiandrogens Market Insights and Projections to 2030: An $8.7 Billion Landscape Dominated by Pfizer, Astellas Pharma, Roche, AstraZeneca, and Abbott Labs

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antiandrogens Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antiandrogens market is expected to reach an estimated $8.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of prostate cancer and rising disposable incomes, growing awareness about androgen-related conditions, as well as, technological developments made in drug delivery system. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global antiandrogens by type, indication, distribution channel, and region.



Antiandrogens Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Steroidal

Non-Steroidal

Non-steroidal is projected to remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

Antiandrogens Market by Indication [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Prostate Cancer

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Hirsutism

Hyperandrogenism

Others

Antiandrogens Market by Distribution Channel [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Antiandrogens Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness about the androgen-related disorders, and favorable reimbursement policies.

List of Antiandrogens Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies antiandrogens companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the antiandrogens companies profiled in this report include:

Pfizer

Astellas Pharma

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

AstraZeneca

Abbott Laboratories

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

OSI Pharmaceuticals

Genentech

Novartis

Features of the Global Antiandrogens Market

Market Size Estimates: Antiandrogens market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Antiandrogens market size by type, indication, distribution channel, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Antiandrogens market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, indication, distribution channel, and regions for the antiandrogens market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

