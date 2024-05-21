Competitor Strategies in Retail - Investing in Retail Media Networks Enhances Consumer Engagement with Targeted Offers

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Strategies in Retail" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Continuous transformation, driven by AI advancements, economic uncertainty, and digitalisation, has deeply impacted all facets of the retail industry. Retailers are responding by adopting new strategies to meet evolving consumer expectations. This includes leveraging AI and automation to boost efficiency and reduce costs while offering optimal value. Moreover, there is a shift in promotional activity towards retail media networks, as well as a growing focus on sustainability.

Sustainability in retail is evolving towards increased accountability and transparency

With a greater emphasis on sustainability in retail, government legislation - especially in Europe - is progressing towards establishing a clearer framework for sustainability reporting. This move is anticipated to enhance transparency and accountability and reduce instances of greenwashing.

Retailers modify their value propositions to address consumer caution

Amid global political tensions and economic uncertainties, consumers prioritise affordability, seeking brands and retailers that offer the best value. This reflects a shift in consumer mindset towards cost-conscious consumption, prompting retailers to adjust strategies by innovatively deploying pricing and promotional tools and reassessing offerings.

Retailers focus on optimising operations to maintain profitability

Retailers are under pressure to innovate and adapt to meet consumer demands while also enhancing profitability. A significant focus for many retailers is reducing operational costs. In light of this, automation has become essential across various retail operations, offering real-time data-driven insights and improving overall efficiency.

Investing in retail media networks enhances consumer engagement with targeted offers

In 2023, three out of four retail professionals invested in retail media networks. These networks utilise retailers' first-party customer data to deliver relevant offers to consumers across digital and physical channels, enhancing engagement. Retail media networks presents an opportunity for retailers to display branded ads across various touchpoints, fostering innovation and collaboration between brands and retailers.

Generative AI continues to revolutionise retail

Generative AI is revolutionising retail by enhancing shopping experiences, from pre- to post-purchase interactions. Retailers are increasingly using generative AI to improve customer service, streamline content creation, personalise marketing, predict demand, and optimise inventory. This adoption enhances the shopper journey, fosters loyalty, and boosts sales.

Case Studies:

IKEA

Lidl

Zabka Nano

Walmart Connect

Flipkart

Walmart enhances its market position by diversifying its offerings both online and offline

The rise of Chinese e-commerce platforms reshapes global retail

The dynamic expansion of upstart China-affiliated retailers challenges the industry giants

Retailers prioritise their principal brands, yet embrace collaboration for audience expansion

Retailers are prioritising these five focus areas in their business strategies in 2024

Retailers' sustainability strategies are evolving from isolated initiatives to a holistic approach

Case study: IKEA pushes its supplier partners to be more responsible

Retailers adapt to consumers' c autious spending and economic p ressures

Case study: Lidl develops a gamified loyalty app

Retailers prioritise back-end operations to achieve profitability

Case study: Zabka Nano optimises operations while minimising its environmental footprint

Leveraging retail media networks unlocks growth opportunities

Case study: Walmart Connect expands its reach in retail media with in-store opportunities

Generative AI reshapes retail

Case study: Myntra by Flipkart introduces a virtual stylist powered by generative AI

E-commerce giants continue gaining momentum

Key takeaways for retailers





