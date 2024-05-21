Car Audio Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Faurecia Clarion Electronics, HARMAN International, JVC Kenwood, Panasonic, and Pioneer

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Audio Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global car audio market is expected to reach an estimated $14.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global car audio market looks promising with opportunities in the voice recognized audio system and non-voice recognized audio system markets. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for premium audio systems, rising interest in in-car entertainment, and emergence of advanced audio technologies like 3D sound.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies car audio companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Car Audio Market Insights

Speaker is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its rising application in passenger vehicle interiors for better safety features with ADAS and high-quality entertainment systems smartphone-controlled via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies.

Voice recognized audio system is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing population's disposable income, rapid urbanization, and presence of key automotive manufacturers in the region.

Features of the Global Car Audio Market

Market Size Estimates: Car audio market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Car audio market size by component, accessibility, technology, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Car audio market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different components, accessibilities, technologies, and regions for the car audio market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the car audio market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Car Audio Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Car Audio Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Car Audio Market by Component

3.3.1: Head Unit

3.3.2: Amplifier

3.3.3: Speaker

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Car Audio Market by Accessibility

3.4.1: Smartphone Controlled

3.4.2: Manual Controlled

3.5: Global Car Audio Market by Technology

3.5.1: Voice Recognized Audio System

3.5.2: Non-Voice Recognized Audio System

3.5.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Car Audio Market by Region

4.2: North American Car Audio Market

4.2.1: North American Car Audio Market by Technology: Voice Recognized Audio System, Non-Voice Recognized Audio System, and Others

4.3: European Car Audio Market

4.3.1: European Car Audio Market by Component: Head Unit, Amplifier, Speaker, and Others

4.3.2: European Car Audio Market by Technology: Voice Recognized Audio System, Non-Voice Recognized Audio System, and Others

4.4: APAC Car Audio Market

4.4.1: APAC Car Audio Market by Component: Head Unit, Amplifier, Speaker, and Others

4.4.2: APAC Car Audio Market by Technology: Voice Recognized Audio System, Non-Voice Recognized Audio System, and Others

4.5: ROW Car Audio Market

4.5.1: ROW Car Audio Market by Component: Head Unit, Amplifier, Speaker, and Others

4.5.2: ROW Car Audio Market by Technology: Voice Recognized Audio System, Non-Voice Recognized Audio System, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Car Audio Market by Component

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Car Audio Market by Accessibility

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Car Audio Market by Technology

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Car Audio Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Car Audio Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Car Audio Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Car Audio Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Faurecia Clarion Electronics

7.2: HARMAN International

7.3: JVC Kenwood

7.4: Panasonic

7.5: Pioneer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8yoowj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.