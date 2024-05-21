Japan Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2024-2029: Local and Global Operators Drives Market Expansion, 5G Networks and Smart City Initiatives Boost Demand

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Japan data center market will witness investments of $14.48 billion by 2029, from $9.71 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.88%

This report analyses the Japan data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Some of the key investors in the Japan data center market are AirTrunk, AT TOKYO, Colt Data Centre Services, Digital Edge, Equinix, Goodman, Princeton Digital Group, MC Digital Realty, NTT Communications, Vantage Data Centers, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, STACK Infrastructure and others.

Hyperscalers are building their self-built data centers in partnership with real estate developers, which is estimated to impact the industry for colocation providers. For instance, in March 2023, Google announced the launch of its first self-built data center facility in the Inzai area of Greater Tokyo. In January 2024, Amazon Web Services plans to invest USD 15.2 billion in Japan to enhance its cloud computing infrastructure by 2027. The company aims to expand its data center facilities in both Tokyo and Osaka

Japan has around 107 operational colocation data centers, most of which are being developed according to Tier III standards. The Japan data center market has the presence of some local and global operators, such as AirTrunk, AT TOKYO, Colt Data Centre Services, Digital Edge, Equinix, Fujitsu, IDC Frontier, Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ), MC Digital Realty, NTT Communications, SCSK Corporation (NETXDC), Telehouse, and others.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry announced that more than 100 regional governments have shown interest in hosting new data centers and planning to decentralize data centers. The regions offered as new data center locations include Uki City, Yoshinogari Town, Tottori City, and Nogata City.

Japan's average construction cost per watt ranges between $10 and $11. The cost is between $10 million and $11 million per MW, likely increasing by 5%- 7% YoY. GLP, the logistics real estate firm based in the APAC region, is among Japan's data center market's new entrants. The company launched Ada Infrastructure, a new data center platform, and planned to invest over USD 10 billion (1.5 trillion yen) over the next five years to develop data centers across Japan.

The deployment of 5G networks will boost the region's digital economy and lead to a higher demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure. Owing to smart city initiatives carried out by government agencies, the adoption of software-defined networking (SDN) is likely to increase.

Market size is available in terms of investment, area, power capacity, and Japan colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Japan by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Japan data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Japan Facilities Covered (Existing): 107 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 41 Coverage: 17+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in the Japan Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029) Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Japan data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

This report comprehensively analyzes the industry's latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects.

This section provides a business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

What factors are driving the Japan data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Japan during 2024-2029?

What is the growth rate of the Japan data center market?

How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Japan?

How big is the Japan data center market?

Who are the key investors in the Japan data center market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $14.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Japan



VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NEC

NetApp

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

AECOM

Daiwa House Industry

Fuji Furukawa Engineering & Construction

Hibiya Engineering

ISG

Kajima Corporation

Keihanshin Building

Linesight

MARCAI DESIGN

Meiho Facility Works

Nikken Sekkei

NTT FACILITIES

Obayashi Corporation

SHINRYO Corporation

TAISEI Corporation

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

AirTrunk

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services

AT TOKYO

Colt Data Centre Services

Digital Edge

Equinix

Fujitsu

Goodman

Google

IDC Frontier

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

MC Digital Realty

Microsoft

NTT Communications

SCSK Corporation (NETXDC)

Telehouse

Tencent Cloud

TIS INTEC Group

New Entrants

Ada Infrastructure

Edge Centres

CyrusOne

ESR

GDS Services

Keppel Data Centres

NEXTDC

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

SC Zeus Data Center

STACK Infrastructure

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

Yondr

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Tokyo

Osaka

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Tokyo

Osaka

Other Cities

REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Tokyo

Osaka

Other Cities

