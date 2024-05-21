Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market Report 2024-2030: Rising Demand for Complex Biological Drugs, Globalization of Pharma/Biopharmaceutical Trade Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global deep frozen packaging logistics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global deep frozen packaging logistics market looks promising with opportunities in the food industry and medical industry markets. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for complex biological drugs, globalization of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical trade, and growing awareness of food safety and quality.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies deep frozen packaging logistics companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market Insights

Air transport is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for time-sensitive goods like pharmaceuticals.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because the consumers in the APAC countries are experiencing increasing disposable income, leading to a growing demand for convenient and nutritious frozen food options.

Features of the Global Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market

Market Size Estimates: Deep frozen packaging logistics market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Deep frozen packaging logistics market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Deep frozen packaging logistics market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, and regions for the deep frozen packaging logistics market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the deep frozen packaging logistics market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market : Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market by Type

3.3.1 Air Transport

3.3.2 Land Transport

3.3.3 Maritime Transport

3.4 Global Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market by Application

3.4.1 Food Industry

3.4.2 Medical Industry

3.4.3 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market by Region

4.2 North American Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market

4.2.1 North American Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market by Type: Air Transport, Land Transport, and Maritime Transport

4.2.2 North American Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market by Application: Food Industry, Medical Industry, and Others

4.3 European Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market

4.3.1 European Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market by Type: Air Transport, Land Transport, and Maritime Transport

4.3.2 European Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market by Application: Food Industry, Medical Industry, and Others

4.4 APAC Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market

4.4.1 APAC Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market by Type: Air Transport, Land Transport, and Maritime Transport

4.4.2 APAC Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market by Application: Food Industry, Medical Industry, and Others

4.5 ROW Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market

4.5.1 ROW Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market by Type: Air Transport, Land Transport, and Maritime Transport

4.5.2 ROW Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market by Application: Food Industry, Medical Industry, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market by Type

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market by Application

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Almac

7.2 AmerisourceBergen

7.3 B.P.L.

7.4 Biocair

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1k56q1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.