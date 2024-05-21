US Foreign Military Sales Market Research 2024: Changing Geopolitical Order and Growing International Security Commitments Enable Steady Growth

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Foreign Military Sales Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis provides a snapshot of the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) industry in the United States. It analyzes relevant contracting activities, including multi-year obligations, by the US Department of Defense (DoD) in CY2023.

The analysis examines geopolitical discourses, military and security partnerships, and trade relations among the United States and allied nations to determine the general industry drivers, restraints, and emerging growth opportunities.

It highlights the leading major arms segments, customer countries, and technological trends. It also briefly analyzes the competitive landscape, identifying the overall and segment-specific leading industry participants and their top defense offerings.



The study emphasizes collaborations among defense companies, academia, and small and medium enterprises to enhance production capabilities and develop cost-effective defense solutions to remain competitive. Budding international defense partnerships should support inter-regional partnerships with defense companies in allied nations and create geographical expansion opportunities for US-based companies.

Based on major arms classification, it categorizes the industry into:

Fixed-Wing Aircraft (FWA)

Rotary-Wing Aircraft (RWA)

Missiles

Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR)

Weapons

Ground Vehicles

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Universe

Supply Chain Resilience

Joint Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation (RDT&E)

Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO)

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Foreign Military Sales Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Industry Segmentation

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Foreign Military Sales - Overview

Foreign Military Sales - CY2023 Contract Analysis

Top Contracting Departments

Top Major Arms Segmentation

Top Technology by Segment

Top Foreign Military Sales Customers

Top Foreign Military Sales Contracts

FMS Growth Outlook by Region

Competitive Landscape - Contract Share Analysis

Top Companies Per Major Arms Segmentation

Representative Contracts

Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4u0uhn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.