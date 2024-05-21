US Foreign Military Sales Market Research 2024: Changing Geopolitical Order and Growing International Security Commitments Enable Steady Growth

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Foreign Military Sales Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis provides a snapshot of the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) industry in the United States. It analyzes relevant contracting activities, including multi-year obligations, by the US Department of Defense (DoD) in CY2023.
The analysis examines geopolitical discourses, military and security partnerships, and trade relations among the United States and allied nations to determine the general industry drivers, restraints, and emerging growth opportunities.
It highlights the leading major arms segments, customer countries, and technological trends. It also briefly analyzes the competitive landscape, identifying the overall and segment-specific leading industry participants and their top defense offerings.
The study emphasizes collaborations among defense companies, academia, and small and medium enterprises to enhance production capabilities and develop cost-effective defense solutions to remain competitive. Budding international defense partnerships should support inter-regional partnerships with defense companies in allied nations and create geographical expansion opportunities for US-based companies.
Based on major arms classification, it categorizes the industry into:
- Fixed-Wing Aircraft (FWA)
- Rotary-Wing Aircraft (RWA)
- Missiles
- Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR)
- Weapons
- Ground Vehicles
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Supply Chain Resilience
- Joint Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation (RDT&E)
- Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO)
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Foreign Military Sales Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Industry Segmentation
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Foreign Military Sales - Overview
- Foreign Military Sales - CY2023 Contract Analysis
- Top Contracting Departments
- Top Major Arms Segmentation
- Top Technology by Segment
- Top Foreign Military Sales Customers
- Top Foreign Military Sales Contracts
- FMS Growth Outlook by Region
- Competitive Landscape - Contract Share Analysis
- Top Companies Per Major Arms Segmentation
- Representative Contracts
- Conclusion
