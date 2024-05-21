China Automotive Outlook Report 2024: Rise of Domestic Stakeholders, Repositioning of Joint Venture Brands, & L3 Autonomous Driving and Urban Navigate of Autopilot (NOA)

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chinese Automotive Growth Opportunities, Outlook for 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study discusses the automotive industry in China, with a focus on passenger vehicles, including sedans, sports utility vehicles, multi-purpose vehicles, and crossover vehicles. The study also assesses the country's electric vehicle (EV), charging, and battery swapping infrastructure.

In recent years, the strongest growth factors in the Chinese automotive industry have been the rise of domestic OEM brands and the long-term continuous improvement of and consumer willingness to accept EVs.

Economic conditions, especially GDP growth, significantly affect the Chinese automotive industry, but with the government's encouragement (issuing consumer vouchers and holding large-scale automotive shows, for example), sales have improved. However, economic recovery has not yet fully resumed, causing relative uncertainty.

In this study, the publisher provides the total size of the Chinese automotive industry and historical and forecast data from 2018 to 2024. It also offers the following information:

Highlights of the Chinese automotive industry in 2023 and future trends in 2024.

Analysis by segment, including the vehicle and powertrain subsegments.

Analysis of the rise of Chinese domestic brands

Growth Opportunity Universe

Electric Vehicle Growth

Rising Chinese Domestic OEMs

Convergence Further Disrupting the EV Industry

Top Trends that Drove the Chinese Automotive Industry

Rise of Domestic Stakeholders

Repositioning of Joint Venture Brands

L3 Autonomous Driving and Urban Navigate of Autopilot (NOA)

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Chinese Automotive Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment

2023: A Recap

2024: Top 5 Predictions

Important Regulations and Mandates

Important OEM Partnerships, 2023

Emerging Competitors in Related Segments, 2023

Global Economic Outlook, 2024

Top 10 Trends, 2024

Top 10 Growth Opportunities

Global GDP Growth

Inflation and Interest Rates

Currency Trajectory

Labor Market

Oil Industry

Supply of Critical Minerals

North America

Western Europe

The Middle East

Asia

List of Countries Covered in the Global Economic Outlook, 2024

Research Scope, Segmentation, and Definition

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Definitions

Regional Analysis

Growth Metrics

Consumption Indicators, 2023

Key Findings, 2023

Findings by Segment, 2023

Unit Shipment Forecast

PV Sales Trends, 2018-2023

Industry Share Analysis

Outlook and Analysis by PV Segment, 2024

Sedans

SUVs

MPVs

Cross

Outlook and Analysis by Electric Vehicle Segment, 2024

BEVs

PHEVs

Public EV Charging Points

EV Battery Swap Stations

Conclusions and Future Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozbftp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.