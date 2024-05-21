China Automotive Outlook Report 2024: Rise of Domestic Stakeholders, Repositioning of Joint Venture Brands, & L3 Autonomous Driving and Urban Navigate of Autopilot (NOA)

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chinese Automotive Growth Opportunities, Outlook for 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study discusses the automotive industry in China, with a focus on passenger vehicles, including sedans, sports utility vehicles, multi-purpose vehicles, and crossover vehicles. The study also assesses the country's electric vehicle (EV), charging, and battery swapping infrastructure.
In recent years, the strongest growth factors in the Chinese automotive industry have been the rise of domestic OEM brands and the long-term continuous improvement of and consumer willingness to accept EVs.
Economic conditions, especially GDP growth, significantly affect the Chinese automotive industry, but with the government's encouragement (issuing consumer vouchers and holding large-scale automotive shows, for example), sales have improved. However, economic recovery has not yet fully resumed, causing relative uncertainty.
In this study, the publisher provides the total size of the Chinese automotive industry and historical and forecast data from 2018 to 2024. It also offers the following information:
- Highlights of the Chinese automotive industry in 2023 and future trends in 2024.
- Analysis by segment, including the vehicle and powertrain subsegments.
- Analysis of the rise of Chinese domestic brands
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Electric Vehicle Growth
- Rising Chinese Domestic OEMs
- Convergence Further Disrupting the EV Industry
Top Trends that Drove the Chinese Automotive Industry
- Rise of Domestic Stakeholders
- Repositioning of Joint Venture Brands
- L3 Autonomous Driving and Urban Navigate of Autopilot (NOA)
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Chinese Automotive Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Environment
- 2023: A Recap
- 2024: Top 5 Predictions
- Important Regulations and Mandates
- Important OEM Partnerships, 2023
- Emerging Competitors in Related Segments, 2023
Global Economic Outlook, 2024
- Top 10 Trends, 2024
- Top 10 Growth Opportunities
- Global GDP Growth
- Inflation and Interest Rates
- Currency Trajectory
- Labor Market
- Oil Industry
- Supply of Critical Minerals
- North America
- Western Europe
- The Middle East
- Asia
- List of Countries Covered in the Global Economic Outlook, 2024
Research Scope, Segmentation, and Definition
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Definitions
Regional Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Consumption Indicators, 2023
- Key Findings, 2023
- Findings by Segment, 2023
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- PV Sales Trends, 2018-2023
- Industry Share Analysis
Outlook and Analysis by PV Segment, 2024
- Sedans
- SUVs
- MPVs
- Cross
Outlook and Analysis by Electric Vehicle Segment, 2024
- BEVs
- PHEVs
- Public EV Charging Points
- EV Battery Swap Stations
Conclusions and Future Outlook
