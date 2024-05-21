Global Blood Group Typing Industry Report 2024-2028: Advancements in Essential Reagents and Automation are Driving Revolutionary Change and Boosting Growth Opportunities

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blood Group Typing Industry, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an overview of the global blood group typing industry, which is expected to witness significant growth, driven by factors like increased public awareness, improved healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives, and rising per capita income. The increasing prevalence of diseases associated with blood, such as sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, lymphoma, leukemia, and hemophilia, is also supporting the growth of blood group typing.

Technological advances, including automated analyzers and antiglobulin screening tools, are revolutionizing clinical outcomes and enhancing blood compatibility. Major market players are prioritizing research and development (R&D) investments to offer innovative devices, improve safety, enhance storage duration, and promote industry growth. Strategic partnerships and alliances are becoming more popular in this competitive environment, allowing industry participants to broaden their product offerings and improve their worldwide presence.



The study offers relevant forecasts for this industry by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world), test type (ABO blood tests & Rh typing, antibody screening, HLA typing, antigen typing, and others), and end users (hospitals, blood banks, clinical laboratories, and others). It analyzes the factors driving and restraining this industry and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for stakeholders and market players to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2028.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Strategic Automation Integration to Revolutionize Blood Group Testing

Remote Blood Group Testing Solutions for Enhanced Accessibility

Expansion of Blood Typing Services in Underserved Regions

Collaborations with Telehealth Platforms for Integrated Blood Group Services

Key Topics Covered:

Summary

Growth Imperatives

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Blood Group Typing Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of the Study

Test Type Segmentation

End-user Segmentation

Blood Group Typing - Overview

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - North America

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Europe

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Asia-Pacific

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - RoW

Revenue Forecast by Test Type Segment

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast by End User Analysis

Pricing Trends and Analysis

Key Pricing Strategies Adopted by Players

Factors Expected to Influence Pricing

Global Blood Group Typing Industry - Notable Activities

Blood Group Typing Reimbursement Pathways by Country

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape

Key Competitors and Industry Players

Revenue Share by Player

Company Product Portfolio Analysis - Competitive Benchmarking of Industry Players by Key Parameter

Companies to Watch

Companies to Watch

Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Why Now?

