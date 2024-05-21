Global Blood Group Typing Industry Report 2024-2028: Advancements in Essential Reagents and Automation are Driving Revolutionary Change and Boosting Growth Opportunities

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blood Group Typing Industry, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides an overview of the global blood group typing industry, which is expected to witness significant growth, driven by factors like increased public awareness, improved healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives, and rising per capita income. The increasing prevalence of diseases associated with blood, such as sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, lymphoma, leukemia, and hemophilia, is also supporting the growth of blood group typing.
Technological advances, including automated analyzers and antiglobulin screening tools, are revolutionizing clinical outcomes and enhancing blood compatibility. Major market players are prioritizing research and development (R&D) investments to offer innovative devices, improve safety, enhance storage duration, and promote industry growth. Strategic partnerships and alliances are becoming more popular in this competitive environment, allowing industry participants to broaden their product offerings and improve their worldwide presence.
The study offers relevant forecasts for this industry by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world), test type (ABO blood tests & Rh typing, antibody screening, HLA typing, antigen typing, and others), and end users (hospitals, blood banks, clinical laboratories, and others). It analyzes the factors driving and restraining this industry and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for stakeholders and market players to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2028.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Strategic Automation Integration to Revolutionize Blood Group Testing
- Remote Blood Group Testing Solutions for Enhanced Accessibility
- Expansion of Blood Typing Services in Underserved Regions
- Collaborations with Telehealth Platforms for Integrated Blood Group Services
Key Topics Covered:
Summary
- Growth Imperatives
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Blood Group Typing Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of the Study
- Test Type Segmentation
- End-user Segmentation
Blood Group Typing - Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - North America
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Europe
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Asia-Pacific
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - RoW
- Revenue Forecast by Test Type Segment
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast by End User Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Analysis
- Key Pricing Strategies Adopted by Players
- Factors Expected to Influence Pricing
- Global Blood Group Typing Industry - Notable Activities
- Blood Group Typing Reimbursement Pathways by Country
- Competitive Environment
Competitive Landscape
- Key Competitors and Industry Players
- Revenue Share by Player
- Company Product Portfolio Analysis - Competitive Benchmarking of Industry Players by Key Parameter
Companies to Watch
- Companies to Watch
Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Why Now?
