Global HVAC Equipment Growth Analysis Report 2024: Competitive Intensity to Propagate Material and Design Strategies Promoting HVAC Sustainability

The report estimates the global HVAC equipment industry at $229.85 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR in the forecast period. The HVAC industry is undergoing a transformation that emphasizes energy efficiency, sustainability, and evolving customer demands in a post-pandemic world.
HVAC systems offering real-time monitoring, data-driven optimization, and remote-control capabilities, leading to improved efficiency, reduced energy usage, and enhanced user experiences, are widely preferred. Such disruptive technologies will offer high growth potential for present and future applications with significant opportunities for HVAC industry growth and transformation toward a circular economy.
As circularity gains significant traction in the HVAC sector, companies are increasingly focused on extending product life spans, adopting remanufacturing practices, and utilizing recycled materials in their products.
Asia-Pacific is the largest revenue-generating region, followed by North America and Europe. These hotspots see sustained growth in construction activity, particularly in the residential and commercial segments. Stringent regulations to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprints further drive the adoption of advanced HVAC technologies in North America and Europe.
The cooling segment accounted for 56.1% of the global HVAC equipment industry. Among the user categories, commercial and residential segments accounted for 89.1% of the total industry, with commercial usage edging past residential as the higher revenue generator in 2023.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- IoT to Promote Circularity in the HVAC Industry
- Green HVAC to Drive Decarbonization in Buildings
- Design for Disassembly to Combat Raw Material Shortage
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Equipment Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Global HVAC Equipment Vertical Industry Segmentation
- Key Competitors in the HVAC Equipment Industry
- Key Growth Metrics in the HVAC Equipment Industry
- HVAC Equipment Industry Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Equipment Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Equipment Type
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share
- Top 5 Competitors
- Market Share Analysis
- Mergers and Acquisitions in the HVAC Industry
- Value Creation Through Circular Economy in the HVAC Industry
- Circular Initiatives in the HVAC Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Equipment Type
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Equipment Type and Vertical Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Equipment Type
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Equipment Type
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Equipment Type
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Equipment Type
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Appendix
- List of Other Companies
- 6P Framework for Sustainability
