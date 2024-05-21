Global HVAC Equipment Growth Analysis Report 2024: Competitive Intensity to Propagate Material and Design Strategies Promoting HVAC Sustainability

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HVAC Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report estimates the global HVAC equipment industry at $229.85 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR in the forecast period. The HVAC industry is undergoing a transformation that emphasizes energy efficiency, sustainability, and evolving customer demands in a post-pandemic world.



HVAC systems offering real-time monitoring, data-driven optimization, and remote-control capabilities, leading to improved efficiency, reduced energy usage, and enhanced user experiences, are widely preferred. Such disruptive technologies will offer high growth potential for present and future applications with significant opportunities for HVAC industry growth and transformation toward a circular economy.



As circularity gains significant traction in the HVAC sector, companies are increasingly focused on extending product life spans, adopting remanufacturing practices, and utilizing recycled materials in their products.



Asia-Pacific is the largest revenue-generating region, followed by North America and Europe. These hotspots see sustained growth in construction activity, particularly in the residential and commercial segments. Stringent regulations to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprints further drive the adoption of advanced HVAC technologies in North America and Europe.



The cooling segment accounted for 56.1% of the global HVAC equipment industry. Among the user categories, commercial and residential segments accounted for 89.1% of the total industry, with commercial usage edging past residential as the higher revenue generator in 2023.

Growth Opportunity Universe

IoT to Promote Circularity in the HVAC Industry

Green HVAC to Drive Decarbonization in Buildings

Design for Disassembly to Combat Raw Material Shortage

