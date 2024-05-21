Synthesis of Chemicals from Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Industry Research 2024: Companies are Looking for Disruptive Technologies to Reduce CO2 Emissions and Create Additional Revenue Streams

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Growth Opportunities in the Synthesis of Chemicals from Carbon Dioxide (CO2)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the various technologies that allow the synthesis of chemicals from CO2, focusing on approaches that transform captured CO2 into commodity, fine, and specialty chemicals.

It examines the industry efforts to increase the commercial potential of these technologies, identifying 7 pivotal approaches to converting CO2 into chemicals: thermal conversion, electrochemical conversion, catalytic copolymerization, enzymatic conversion, mineralization, plasma catalysis, and photo-assisted conversion.

With climate change concerns becoming increasingly urgent, there is a growing global emphasis on sustainability, including a focus on reducing carbon footprints and using green chemicals. While chemical manufacturers across regions are looking for new ways to minimize carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from their facilities, there is also rising demand for CO2 as a raw material.

The study also highlights the factors driving and restraining the adoption of these technologies and offers an overview of the patents in this domain. It provides a detailed regional analysis, covering information on trends, research and development (R&D) efforts, and stakeholder initiatives, along with a cost analysis of CO2 utilization for various chemical products. The growth opportunities emerging from the shifts in this space have also been identified for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

Growth Opportunity Universe for the Synthesis of Chemicals from CO2

Catalysts to Improve the Efficiency of the Synthesis of Chemicals from CO2

Hybrid Systems with Higher Energy Efficiency to Synthesize Chemicals from CO2

Standardized Global Regulations for Achieving Economic Benefits

Key Topics Covered:

Transformation in the Synthesis of Chemicals from CO2

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Synthesis of Chemicals from CO2 Industry

Ecosystem

Research Methodology

Research Scope

Segmentation

Comparison between the Production of a Chemical from CO2 and the Conventional Production of the Same Chemical

Conversion Applications of CO2

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Industrial Landscape: Rising CO2 Emissions and Growing Demand for CO2 as a Raw Material

Present and Future CO2 Utilization Demand across Industries

CO2 Storage Challenges and Energy-efficiency Needs

Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Regional Trends for the Synthesis of Chemicals from CO2

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Outlook: North America

Industry Initiatives: North America

CCUS Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Industry Initiatives: Asia-Pacific

CCUS Outlook: Europe

Industry Initiatives: Europe

CCUS Outlook: Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA)

Industry Initiatives: LAMEA

Technology Analysis

Approaches for the Conversion of CO2 to Chemicals

Comparative Analysis of Different CO2 to Chemicals Conversion Technologies

Thermal Conversion: An Energy-efficient Path for Chemical Production

Electrochemical Conversion: Most Promising Approach for Converting CO2 into Valuable Chemicals

Catalytic Copolymerization: An Approach that Extracts Specialty Chemicals from CO2

Enzymatic Conversion: A Promising Approach due to High Selectivity and Yield

Mineralization: A Cost-effective way to Eliminate CO2 Emission from Various Industrial Sources through Direct Air Capture

Plasma Catalysis: A Process that

Photo-assisted Conversion: A Process Challenged by High Complexity and Low Selectivity

Industry Efforts Enabling the Synthesis of Chemicals from CO2

Industry Initiatives: Start-ups Entering Early Stages of Commercialization

Industry Initiatives: Academia Focus on the Electrochemical Approach

Key Public Funding Activities Prioritizing Technology Advancement

Key Private Funding Activities to Expedite Commercialization

Key Partnerships and Joint Ventures

Venture Capital Surge in CO2-derived Chemicals: An Outlook

Patent Landscape

China Dominates the Patents Space for the Synthesis of Chemicals from CO2

Academia Drives Research on the Synthesis of Chemicals from CO2

Key Focus Areas of Top Assignees by Conversion Approach and Chemical Produced

Appendix

Technology Readiness Level (TRL): Explanation

Best Practices Recognition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ee35ut

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.