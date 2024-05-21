Global Polymer Gels Strategic Research Report 2024-2030 - Growing Focus on Baby Hygiene Products Spells Steady Growth Opportunities, Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Market Fortunes

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymer Gels - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Polymer Gels Market to Reach $73.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Polymer Gels estimated at US$48.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The global polymer gel market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising demand across various industries. Key players in the market are focusing on innovation and sustainability to strengthen their market positions. The competitive scenario in the polymer gel market highlights the percentage market shares of global key competitors expected in 2024.

The market outlook is positive, with bustling demand propelling growth prospects. Several dynamic factors are shaping the future course of the global polymer gel market, including advancements in technology and evolving consumer preferences. The market is analyzed by type, including hydrogel and aerogel, and through regional analysis, providing a percentage breakdown of sales for developed and developing regions in 2023 and projected for 2030.

Hydrogels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$46 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Aerogels segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Polymer gels are versatile materials with applications in numerous industries. The introduction to polymer gels covers their basic properties and types, such as hydrogels and aerogels. Recent market activities show a trend of rising demand, particularly in personal care products, an evolving niche market. Select global brands are leading the charge in innovation and sustainability, driving market growth.

Key application areas for polymer gels include personal care, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and food packaging. These applications highlight the material's versatility and importance in modern industry. The rising demand for polymer gels is expected to continue driving market growth, supported by ongoing advancements and the expanding range of applications.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Polymer Gels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 548 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $48.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $73.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Outlook

Competitive Scenario: Players Target Innovation & Sustainability to Reinforce Market Position

Polymer Gels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Polymer Gel Market Zooms Down to Growth Spurt with Bustling Demand: Prospects & Outlook

Medley of Dynamic Factors Shaping Future Course of Global Polymer Gel Market

Analysis by Type

Regional Analysis

World Polymer Gels Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2023 & 2030)

An Introduction to Polymer Gels

Hydrogel

Aerogel

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Polymer Gels Across Several Industries to Drive Market Growth

Polymer Gels: A Review of Key Application Areas

Personal Care Products: An Evolving Niche Market

Global Skin Care Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Polymers Enhance Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

Smart Hydrogels Garner Attention

Growing Focus on Baby Hygiene Products Spells Steady Growth Opportunities for Polymer Gels

Annual Usage of Baby Disposable Diapers Per Infant by Region (Age upto 2.5 years)

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

World Fertility Rate in % by Region (2013 & 2050F)

Increased Demand for Feminine Hygiene Products

Global Female Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Breakdown by Region

Agriculture Sector Depicts Strong Growth Potential

Global Water Utilization: Percentage Share Breakdown for Agricultural Practices, Industrial Processes, and Domestic Usage

Hydrogels Beneficial for Agriculture in Arid Regions

Robust Demand from Building & Construction Industry to Have Positive Impact on Polymer Gel Market Fortunes

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects

Urbanization in Developing Countries to Drive Growth

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Demand for Aerogels

Rise in Incidence of Chronic Diseases and High Treatment Costs Drive Demand for Hydrogel Dressings for Wound Healing

Chronic Wounds Statistics

Global Prevalence of Wounds

Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Wound Type

Potential Application of Polymer Gels in Enabling Non-Antibiotic Antibacterial Activity

Rise in Demand for Novel Hydrogel Dressings for Wound Healing Propels Innovations

Growth in Biomedical Applications of Polymer Gels

Hydrogels for Cartilage Regeneration

Growing Need for Targeted Controlled Drug Delivery (TCDD) Drives Importance of Hydrogels

Evaporative Cooling Hydrogel Packaging: Increasing Storage Stability of Pharmaceuticals

Rising Concerns over Polluting Water Resources: An Opportunity for Polymer Gels Market

Need for Wastewater Treatment Presents Opportunity for Polymer Gels: Percentage of Wastewater Treated in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa

Graphene Oxide-Doped Polyacrylamide Gels Offer Potential Benefits to Petrochemical Industry

Hybrid Polymer Gels Offer Tremendous Potential for Use in Energy Applications

Potential Use of Polymer Gels for Storing Flammable and Combustible Liquid Fuels

Emerging Role of Mechanochemistry for Conducting Polymer Gel Studies

US Scientists Develop Polymer Gels With the Ability of Snapping and Jumping Autonomously

Scientists Develop New Process for Easy Production of High-Performance Polymer Gels

Phase-Separation Polymeric Gel: Key Potential Applications

Expanding Applications and Product Innovations Spur Growth in the Global Hydrogel Market

Innovations Expand Addressable Market for Hydrogels

R&D and Advancements for New Products & Processes to Drive Market Adoption of Aerogels

High Product Cost Remains a Challenge for the Aerogel Industry

