2024 Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus of North America's Top 4 Class 6-8 Truck Manufacturers

The report provides a Comparative SWOT and Strategy Focus Analysis on the Top 4 OEMs in the North American Trucking Industry with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis. The report provides a detailed, comparative analysis on the Truck manufacturers and their ability to navigate prevailing internal and external challenges as well as market turbulence by developing appropriate strategies & plans.



Trucking is poised to hold steady over near term across North America, in terms of order intake for Class 6-8, even after registering strong growth for 2022 & 2023, with order intake for new Class 8 trucks remaining steady while the vocational & medium truck segments remain strong as industry OEMs focus upon & hustle to deliver previously ordered trucks to customers & fleet operators amid continued supply chain disturbances in a difficult, complex & uncertain global macroeconomic environment. New truck registrations in North America continued to grow with 300,000 Class 8 trucks registered across North America for 2023 with replacement demand and infrastructure spending being key drivers. However, the forecast for 2024 indicates a status-quo to a marginal decrease for Class 8 truck deliveries for 2024.



The global economy is projected to be heading towards a slowdown in 2024 following continued monetary policy tightening by central banks globally over the recent years to check inflation creating a tight credit environment. It comes as a double whammy for the global economy amid sustained geopolitical instability with ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza causing tensions and keeping the entire Middle East region & the world on the edge and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which enters its third year in 2024.



The trucking industry, however, continues to make active & steady progress towards energy transition geared towards sustainability for the long term with focus on electrification & hydrogenization of transportation. Further, ongoing integration of Connectivity-based services, Autonomous and Electrification technologies continues with steady progress being made towards ramping up production and roll out of electric and autonomous trucks across industry OEMs.

The global economic growth, however, is projected to return to its range-bound average movement of under 3% annually over near term with a high predisposition to critical events and catastrophes with any further, major potential shocks at this time could simply send the global economy spiraling down into a full-blown recessionary cycle.



The analysis includes:

Comprehensive, Comparative Analysis of Product portfolios and Strategic Market Positioning across Key Traditional and Emerging Markets

Analysis of Overall Strategy Focus across Trucking OEMs

Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans being pursued by the Industry OEMs for the Near to Medium Term Horizon

A Detailed Comparative SWOT Analysis on Trucking OEMs

Outlining of Key Industry, Market & Technology Trends and Emerging Growth Opportunities

Analysis of Emerging & Game Changer Technologies

Projections and Deliveries Forecast for Medium & Heavy Trucks for North America for the Near to Medium Term Horizon

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of North America's Top 4 Class 6-8 Truck Manufacturers

a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Product Portfolio - Major Product Platforms, Programs and Key Competitors

f) Market Capitalization/Ownership Structure

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure



Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - For each Industry OEM - Charts & Analysis: Based on Latest Available Financial Results

1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend

11. Order Intake & Deliveries Trend

12. Order Backlog Position



Section 3: SWOT Analysis-For each of the Top 4 U.S. Industry Players

Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome & Offset

Opportunities to Capitalize Upon

Threats to Mitigate

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths

1. Daimler Truck North America (DTNA)

2. Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA)

3. PACCAR Inc.

4. Navistar International Corporation



Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

1. Daimler Truck North America (DTNA)

2. Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA)

3. PACCAR Inc.

4. Navistar International Corporation



Section 6: Strategy Focus & Priorities



Section 7: Key Strategies & Plans

Business Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Service Level Strategies & Plans

Technological and R&D Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans - Traditional & Emerging Markets

Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales, Marketing & Branding Strategies and Plans

Manufacturing/Production Strategies & Plans

Business Growth Strategies & Plans - Organic & Inorganic

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 8: North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 9: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 11: Strategic Market Outlook - North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - 2024-2027

11.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Trucking across North America

11.2 North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - Truck Registrations Trend

11.3 North America's Top Markets for Class 6-8 Truck Segments - Market Outlook for 2024

11.4 North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - Demand Forecast & Growth Projections - 2024-2027

