Kingdom of Fun: Saudi Arabia's Leisure & Entertainment Market Surges to $3.9 Billion by 2027: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The curtains are rising on a new era of entertainment in Saudi Arabia! The Kingdom's leisure and entertainment (L&E) market is poised for a spectacular show, with a projected market size of a staggering $3.9 billion by 2027. Fueled by Vision 2030's focus on diversification, a young and growing population, and rising disposable incomes, Saudi Arabia is transforming into a vibrant entertainment hub. This press release, based on Ken Research's insightful report " Saudi Arabia Leisure and Entertainment Market Outlook to 2027: A Playground in the Making," explores the key trends propelling this dynamic market and offers valuable insights for investors, entertainment businesses, and tourism operators alike.

Lights, Camera, Action! Key Drivers Fueling Saudi Arabia's L&E Boom

Several key drivers are turning up the volume on Saudi Arabia's L&E scene:

Vision 2030 Paves the Way for Entertainment: Vision 2030, the Kingdom's ambitious economic and social reform program, prioritizes developing the entertainment sector as a key driver of diversification and economic growth. This creates a fertile ground for new entertainment offerings and increased investment in the industry.

Young Population Craves Entertainment: Saudi Arabia boasts a young population with a growing appetite for leisure and entertainment experiences. This demographic shift presents a significant opportunity for businesses to cater to the evolving needs and preferences of young consumers.

Rising Disposable Incomes Fuel Spending: As disposable incomes rise in Saudi Arabia, consumers are allocating more towards leisure activities. This trend creates a market for diverse entertainment options, from theme parks and movie theaters to live events and sporting activities.

Market in the Spotlight: Diverse Offerings Take Center Stage

The Saudi Arabian L&E market caters to a wide range of interests and age groups. Here's a look at the key segments driving growth:

Theme Parks Lead the Charge: Theme parks are expected to be a major growth driver in the Saudi L&E market. The development of large-scale theme parks, featuring thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, and international franchises, is attracting both domestic and international visitors.

Movie Theaters See a Revival: After a 35-year hiatus, movie theaters are experiencing a renaissance in Saudi Arabia. The growing demand for cinematic experiences is leading to the expansion of existing theaters and the entry of new international players.

Evolving Entertainment Landscape: Beyond traditional options, the Saudi L&E market is witnessing a surge in popularity of alternative entertainment formats. This includes gaming centers, escape rooms, trampoline parks, and indoor sports facilities, catering to a diverse range of interests.

Backstage Pass: A Competitive Landscape Emerges

The Saudi L&E market is witnessing a dynamic shift in its competitive landscape:

International Giants Enter the Arena: Recognizing the Kingdom's potential, international entertainment giants are entering the Saudi market. They bring global expertise in theme park development, cinema operation, and event management, contributing to a more sophisticated and diverse entertainment offering.

Local Players Embrace Innovation: Domestic Saudi companies are capitalizing on the market growth by developing innovative entertainment concepts and investing in local infrastructure. This collaboration between international and local players fosters a vibrant and competitive L&E landscape.

Focus on Technology Integration: Technology adoption is playing a crucial role in enhancing the L&E experience in Saudi Arabia. Virtual reality experiences, digital ticketing solutions, and mobile apps are transforming how consumers interact with entertainment options.

Envisioning the Future: A Thriving Entertainment Hub

The Saudi L&E market is poised for exciting advancements:

Focus on Domestic Tourism: The L&E sector plays a crucial role in promoting domestic tourism in Saudi Arabia. By developing world-class entertainment destinations, the Kingdom aims to attract tourists from across the region and beyond.

Sustainability Takes Center Stage: Sustainability is becoming a key consideration for L&E businesses in Saudi Arabia. Eco-friendly theme parks, energy-efficient facilities, and responsible waste management practices are gaining traction.

E-commerce Drives Online Ticketing: The growing popularity of e-commerce platforms is making it easier for consumers to book tickets and plan their entertainment experiences online.

Market Taxonomy

KSA Leisure and Entertainment Market Segmentation

By Category

Movie Theatre Market

OTT Market

Arcade Market

Trampoline Market

VR Market

Bowling Market

KSA OTT Market Segmentation

By Digital Original Genre

Drama

Action/Adventure

Comedy

Animation

Children

Others

KSA Movie Theatre Market Segmentation

By Revenue Source

Tickets

F&B

Advertisement & Sponsorship

KSA Arcade Market Segmentation

By Type of Game

Redemption Games

Video Games

Electro-Mechanical

Pinball

Others

By Application

Youth Aged (4-17)

Adult Ages (18 & above)

KSA Trampoline Market Segmentation

By Booking Age

Youth Aged (4-17)

Adult Ages (18 & above)

By Booking Mode

Offline

Online

KSA Bowling Market Segmentation

By Lanes

Less than 12

Above 12

By Application

Youth Aged (6-17)

Adult Aged (18 & above)

KSA VR Gaming Market Segmentation

By Application

Youth Aged (4-17)

Adult Ages (18 & above)

By Booking Mode

Offline

Online

