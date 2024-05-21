Bombardier Defense Inaugurates New Office in Australia, Enhances Footprint in the Country

New Bombardier Defense office in Adelaide, Australia, expands company’s Asia-Pacific presence to better serve customers in essential markets

Bombardier Defense leverages Bombardier’s widely acclaimed and proven portfolio of aircraft to provide solutions for the most demanding missions

The new location further complements the opening of the Melbourne Service Centre in September 2022

MONTRÉAL, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to announce that it has inaugurated a new Bombardier Defense office in Adelaide, Australia, increasing its presence in the country. The addition of this new location allows Bombardier to provide an enhanced level of service to its special mission customers in this important market. Bombardier Defense’s new office will provide customers with an anchor point to meet with the company’s exceptional team and to explore Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families, best suited for civilian, military and hybrid mission types.

“The new Bombardier Defense office is an integral part of our overall mission to provide additional support for our missionized customers in Australia and, more largely, in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Steve Patrick, Vice President, Bombardier Defense. “This new office will enable us to provide more resources and increased flexibility in the region and give us a greater opportunity to showcase our outstanding missionized options to potential customers.”

Bombardier Defense is recognized worldwide for its diverse portfolio of proven and versatile specialized aircraft platforms, culminating in decades of experience working with more than 160 special mission operators and renowned mission systems integrators. Bombardier’s missionized aircraft have a strong presence in Australia, including an in-service fleet of Medical Evacuation (Medevac) and Search & Rescue aircraft.

