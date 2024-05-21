Global Agriculture, Forestry, and Land Use Carbon Credit Industry Research 2024-2033: Increase in Carbon Finance and Investment, & Adoption of Agroforestry and Sustainable Farming Practices

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Credit Market for Agriculture, Forestry, and Land Use - A Global and Regional Analysis: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The carbon credit market for agriculture, forestry, and land use was valued at $6,283.0 million in 2023, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.49% and reach $97,100.4 million by 2033

The carbon credit market for agriculture, forestry, and land use is witnessing substantial growth driven by advancements in sustainable practices and technologies. Innovations in precision agriculture, forest management techniques, and sustainable land use strategies are key factors shaping this market. Collaborations between stakeholders such as farmers, forestry companies, and landowners, along with regulatory shifts, are driving the adoption of eco-friendly solutions and best practices. These collaborations emphasize the development of reliable and efficient technologies to optimize carbon sequestration, reduce emissions, and enhance ecosystem health.

The Asia-Pacific region emerges as a dominant force in the carbon credit market for agriculture, forestry, and land use, driven by several region-specific dynamics. Notably, the region boasts thriving agricultural and forestry sectors alongside significant technological advancements, propelling the market's growth trajectory. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the Rest-of-Asia-Pacific capitalize on their capabilities and supportive government policies to foster innovation and adoption of sustainable practices within these sectors.

China, particularly, distinguishes itself for its leadership in implementing initiatives to enhance carbon sequestration and reduce emissions in agriculture, forestry, and land use. Moreover, the region's strong emphasis on research and development accelerates the deployment of efficient technologies, bolstering carbon mitigation efforts. Government incentives, subsidies, and regulations further stimulate the widespread adoption of sustainable practices, solidifying the Asia-Pacific region's prominence in the global carbon credit market for agriculture, forestry, and land use.



Market Introduction



The global carbon credit market for agriculture, forestry, and land use is a dynamic sector analyzed through distinct application and product segments. In terms of application, the market is categorized into avoidance projects, removal projects, and combination projects. On the product side, the market is segmented by project type, focusing on forestry and land use and agriculture. The product segment further classifies forestry and land use based on the project type, such as reducing emissions from deforestation (REDD+), afforestation, reforestation, and revegetation (ARR), and improved forest management (IFM).



Forestry and land use projects involve activities related to forest conservation, reforestation, and sustainable land management practices. Agriculture projects include carbon sequestration methods in farming practices, such as no-till farming, cover cropping, and agroforestry. Market analysis of the global carbon credit market for agriculture, forestry, and land use employs a comprehensive research methodology. This approach combines primary interviews with industry experts and leaders with thorough secondary research to understand market dynamics. Factors influencing demand, technological advancements, regulatory landscapes, and competitive strategies are analyzed. Additionally, data analysis, market sizing, and forecasting techniques are used to provide insights and strategic recommendations for market players aiming to leverage opportunities in the market.



Industrial Impact



The emergence of the carbon credit market within agriculture, forestry, and land use sectors has significantly impacted industrial practices by incentivizing sustainable land management and carbon sequestration initiatives. Industries engaged in these sectors are increasingly recognizing the economic value of mitigating greenhouse gas emissions through activities such as reforestation, afforestation, and soil carbon sequestration, as these efforts not only contribute to environmental conservation but also generate revenue through the sale of carbon credits.



The key players operating in the carbon credit market for agriculture, forestry, and land use are Indigo Ag, Inc., Carbon Credit Capital, LLC., Terra Global Capital, South Pole, Nori, Inc., The California Air Resources Board, Cargill, Incorporated, Regenerative Agriculture Alliance, Ecosystem Services Market Consortium, Bayer AG, 3Degrees Group, Inc, NATUREOFFICE, Climetrek, EKI Energy Services ltd., and Finite Carbon Corporation, among others. These companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to enhance their product offerings and expand their market presence.

Combination Project to Dominate Carbon Credit Market for Agriculture, Forestry, and Land Use (by Application)



The global carbon credit market for agriculture, forestry, and land use is shifting toward projects that combine both carbon removal and emissions reduction activities. These combination projects are becoming the leading segment, driven by increasing buyer interest and a premium for credits that offer durable carbon removals over simple emissions reductions.



Buyers are showing a preference for credits that represent a combination of removal and avoidance activities. These projects, including activities such as improved forest management (IFM), REDD+, and sustainable agricultural land management, provide a dual benefit of reducing future emissions and removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. This dual benefit makes them highly attractive to buyers in the carbon credit market for agriculture, forestry, and land use.



The market also favors projects that offer removals of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, such as through nature-based solutions such as afforestation/reforestation/revegetation and agro-forestry, as well as industrial carbon removal and biochar production. These removal credits command a premium price, indicating strong demand for projects focused on carbon removal.



The combination project segment, which represents projects that combine both removal and avoidance activities, is expected to drive growth in the global carbon credit market for agriculture, forestry, and land use. Businesses and organizations looking to invest in carbon credit projects should consider the value proposition offered by these combination projects, as they provide a comprehensive approach to carbon mitigation and offer a significant premium in the market.

Forestry and Land Use to be Dominant in Carbon Credit Market for Agriculture, Forestry, and Land Use (by Project Type)



The forestry and land use segment has become the leading segment in the global carbon credit market for agriculture, forestry, and land use. This segment plays a critical role in mitigating climate change, providing governments worldwide with a crucial tool to align climate ambitions with policy actions. Efforts are ongoing to enhance the credibility and transparency of this segment, including the development of quality standards and assessment frameworks. These initiatives are vital for building trust and ensuring high integrity across the carbon market.



The increasing convergence between compliance and voluntary carbon markets is a significant trend. It is driven by jurisdictional regulations and tax incentives. Countries such as Singapore have set eligibility criteria for carbon credits used to offset carbon taxes, following similar initiatives in Colombia, Chile, and South Africa. This trend is expected to drive demand in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), especially with the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) set to take effect in 2026. The CBAM will increase carbon prices in non-EU markets, encouraging the use of carbon credits. As a result, the dominance of the forestry and land use segment reflects its crucial role in achieving global climate goals. As efforts continue to enhance and expand these projects, they are poised to remain a cornerstone of the carbon credit market for agriculture, forestry, and land use.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The market is poised for significant expansion with ongoing advancements, increased investments, and growing awareness of the importance of carbon credits. Therefore, the carbon credit for agriculture, forestry, and land use businesses is a high-investment and high-revenue generating model.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The carbon credit market for agriculture, forestry, and land use has been growing at a rapid pace. The market offers enormous opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The strategies preferred by companies to maintain and strengthen their market position primarily include product development.



Competitive Strategy: The key players in the carbon credit market for agriculture, forestry, and land use analyzed and profiled in the study include project developers and buyers. Additionally, a comprehensive competitive landscape such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 107 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $97.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.4%





Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers

Corporate Commitments to Achieving Net-Zero Emissions and Sustainability Goals

Rise in Retail Carbon Credit Market

Regulatory Oversight and Integration with Compliance Markets

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Utilization of Regulations to Enhance the Quality Standards For Carbon Offsets

Diminished Presence of Indications of Greenwashing

Market Restraints

Informational Asymmetries between Project Developers, Standard Organizations, Certifiers, and Buyers

Risk of Greenwashing

Market Opportunities

Increase in Adoption of Agroforestry and Sustainable Farming Practices

Increase in Carbon Finance and Investment

Supply Chain Overview

Pricing Forecast

Research and Development Review

Patent Filing Trend (by Country and Company)

Regulatory Landscape

Stakeholder Analysis



Startup Funding Summary

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Indigo Ag, Inc.

Carbon Credit Capital, LLC.

Terra Global Capital

South Pole

Nori, Inc.

The California Air Resources Board

Cargill, Incorporated

Regenerative Agriculture Alliance

Ecosystem Services Market Consortium

Bayer AG

3Degrees Group, Inc

NATUREOFFICE

Climetrek

EKI Energy Services Ltd.

Finite Carbon Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oibwig

