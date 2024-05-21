Intravenous (IV) Solutions Global Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $21.7 Billion by 2030, TPN Emerges as the Largest Segment, Growing Demand for Low-Cost Nutrition Solutions

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intravenous (IV) Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market to Reach $21.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Intravenous (IV) Solutions estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The competition in the intravenous (IV) solutions market is intense, with global key competitors' percentage market share estimated for 2023 highlighting the leading players. This introduction to IV solutions covers the various types, including saline solutions, dextrose solutions, and more specialized formulations like Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) and single-dose amino acid solutions.

The global market prospects and outlook for IV solutions are positive, with TPN emerging as the largest segment due to its comprehensive nutritional support. Single-dose amino acid solutions are identified as a major nutrient type within the market. Developed economies currently lead in market share, but developing regions are expected to drive future growth due to expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising medical needs.

Parenteral Nutrition, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The aging global population and the resultant increase in the need for nutrition management are significant drivers for market growth. As the demand for effective intravenous therapy solutions rises, resources for healthcare providers become increasingly important to manage these trends and address the supply challenges.

Overall, the IV solutions market is poised for growth, driven by the increasing need for efficient and reliable intravenous nutrition and hydration solutions, particularly in light of an aging global demographic and the ongoing advancements in healthcare infrastructure worldwide.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR

Prominent world brands in the IV solutions market are focusing on innovation and market expansion, as evidenced by recent market activities. Key trends include supply shortages, particularly in the US, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and medical plastic shortages, which have impacted the availability of sodium chloride solutions and other critical IV products.



The Intravenous (IV) Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 6.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 487 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global





