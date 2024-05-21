Intravenous (IV) Solutions Global Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $21.7 Billion by 2030, TPN Emerges as the Largest Segment, Growing Demand for Low-Cost Nutrition Solutions

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intravenous (IV) Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market to Reach $21.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Intravenous (IV) Solutions estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
The competition in the intravenous (IV) solutions market is intense, with global key competitors' percentage market share estimated for 2023 highlighting the leading players. This introduction to IV solutions covers the various types, including saline solutions, dextrose solutions, and more specialized formulations like Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) and single-dose amino acid solutions.
The global market prospects and outlook for IV solutions are positive, with TPN emerging as the largest segment due to its comprehensive nutritional support. Single-dose amino acid solutions are identified as a major nutrient type within the market. Developed economies currently lead in market share, but developing regions are expected to drive future growth due to expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising medical needs.
Parenteral Nutrition, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The aging global population and the resultant increase in the need for nutrition management are significant drivers for market growth. As the demand for effective intravenous therapy solutions rises, resources for healthcare providers become increasingly important to manage these trends and address the supply challenges.
Overall, the IV solutions market is poised for growth, driven by the increasing need for efficient and reliable intravenous nutrition and hydration solutions, particularly in light of an aging global demographic and the ongoing advancements in healthcare infrastructure worldwide.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
Prominent world brands in the IV solutions market are focusing on innovation and market expansion, as evidenced by recent market activities. Key trends include supply shortages, particularly in the US, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and medical plastic shortages, which have impacted the availability of sodium chloride solutions and other critical IV products.
The Intravenous (IV) Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 6.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|487
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$13 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$21.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Economic Update
- Competition
- Intravenous (IV) Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- An Introduction to Intravenous (IV) Solutions
- Types of Intravenous Solutions
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- TPN Emerges as the Largest Segment in the IV Solutions Market
- Single Dose Amino Acid Solutions: The Major Nutrient Type
- Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions to Propel Future Growth
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Prominent Trends to Watch-For in Intravenous Solutions Arena
- Intravenous Therapy Faces Supply Shortages in the US
- Sudden Shortage of Sodium Chloride Solutions from COVID
- Medical Plastic Shortages Add to the Supply Woes
- Resources for Healthcare Providers
- Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Need for Nutrition Management Augurs Well for the Market Growth
- Growing Prevalence of Malnutrition in Hospitalized Patients to Fuel Need for IV Solutions
- Daily Requirements for Adults (Male and Female) by Nutrient Type
- Energy Requirements by Age and Gender
- Intravenous Fluids: The Lifeblood of Modern Healthcare
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Resultant Need for Additional Nutrition Enhances Need to Administer IV Solutions
- Rising Cancer Incidence and Need for Nutritional Support
- Alarming Rise in Diabetes Incidence Worldwide
- Unrelenting Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection
- Nutritional Management of Patients with Neurological Diseases
- Concerns over Fluid Depletion from Body Due to GI & Diarrheal Diseases Necessitate IV Fluid Administration
- Growing Numbers of Pre-term Births Drives Demand for IV Solutions
- Top Countries Ranked by Most Number of Preterm Births
- Demand Rises for Home Intravenous Nutritional Therapies
- Premixed IV Nutrition: A Step towards Safer Medication Practices
- Premixed Formulations Present Efficient Delivery System
- Iron Replacement Therapies: Potential for Growth
- Growing Demand for Low-Cost Intravenous Nutrition Solutions
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment
- Challenges Confronting IV Solutions Market
- Issues with Traditional IV Tubing
- Multi-Lumen IV Tubing to the Rescue
- Innovative Multi-Lumen Tubing to Rethink IV Administration & Patient Experience
- The Future of Smart Infusion Pumps for Intravenous Therapy Looks Bright
- IV Solutions for Hypernatremia
- Albumin (Human) Injection for Hypovolemia Treatment
- Rising Focus on Blow-Fill-Seal Technology
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 82 Featured)
- Amanta Healthcare Ltd.
- Anhui Medipharm Co., Ltd.
- AxaParenterals Ltd.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Grifols, S.A.
- ICU Medical, Inc.
- JW Life Science
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Salius Pharma Private Limited.
- Vifor Pharma Management Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/952guz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment