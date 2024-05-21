Taiwan Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2024-2029: $3.45 Billion Growth Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Taiwan data center market by investments is expected to grow reach $3.45 billion by 2029 from $1.47 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.26%

This report analyses the Taiwan data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The Taiwan data center market for IT infrastructure is dominated by global vendors such as Lenovo, IBM, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, Cisco Systems, Broadcom, and others, which has resulted in the high availability of efficient and advanced infrastructure in the market.

Regarding support infrastructure, multiple global vendors have a presence in the market and have been offering their products and services to data centers for several years. Some major Taiwan data center vendors include Eaton, Cummins, Caterpillar, ABB, Airedale, Legrand, and others. In terms of construction contractors, the market has local and global contractors who have been providing their services for multiple data center projects over the years. For instance, DLB Associates has provided its services to Google data centers in the country.

Taipei is the hub for data center development and foreign investments in the Taiwan data center market. Other cities are also expected to grow in the coming years. For instance, in March 2024, Vantage Data Center announced receiving over USD 64 million in loans from Taiwanese banks to construct its first facility, TPE11, in Taipei.

The Taiwanese government launched digitalization initiatives and other projects to attract foreign market investments. For instance, according to Taiwan government FDI statistics, from January to December 2023, Taiwan recorded 568 outbound investment projects (excluding Mainland China), totaling USD 23.58 billion. This reflects a 4.03% rise in project numbers and a 136.67% increase in investment amount compared to the same period in 2022.

The Taiwanese government is taking initiatives to increase the country's power availability and reliability. For instance, it set up a target for producing around 20% of electricity from renewable sources, 30% from coal, and 50% from gas by 2025 under its 20-30-50 plan. The government plans to generate around 60%-70% of electricity from renewable energy sources by 2050.

NTT DATA, Acer Edc, Taiwan Mobile, Far EasTone Telecommunications, Chunghwa Telecom, Chief Telecom, and Chunghwa Telecom are prominent colocation providers in the Taiwan data center industry. Local operators lead the market, but global operators are expected to increase their investments and activity during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Taiwan

