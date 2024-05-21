CIRRO returns to DELIVER Europe 2024 with enhanced presence and solutions for retail and e-commerce

AMSTERDAM, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO is excited to announce its participation in DELIVER Europe 2024, where it will once again showcase its two sub-brands, CIRRO E-Commerce and CIRRO Fulfillment, marking the second consecutive year of its presence.



Held in Amsterdam, this event will gather over 1,000 top leaders from the retail and commerce sectors and 170 innovative vendors providing logistics and supply chain services and solutions. Participants will be able to engage in curated 1-to-1 meetings and inspiring content-led sessions to foster supply chain innovation further.

Charles Lu, Head of Business Development at CIRRO Fulfillment Europe, stated, “We are thrilled to present our latest advancements at DELIVER Europe 2024. With strengthened capabilities and an expanded presence, we are committed to delivering seamless, reliable, and especially efficient logistics and fulfillment services. On the other hand, by introducing our brand campaign this year, 'Efficiency in Every Parcel, Everywhere,' we demonstrate how we achieve efficiency in terms of time, resources, and operations, enabling our customers to experience fast and satisfying end-to-end service.”

Thijs Boots, Vice Managing Director & Head of Sales at CIRRO E-Commerce Europe, added, “Through our enhanced stand and strategic meetings, we are ready to forge new partnerships and drive success for our clients. With the addition of Vincent D'Amato from CIRRO E-Commerce North America, we are proud to bring a wealth of expertise spanning both Europe and North America. Join us at stand A50 for an interactive experience and discover how our cutting-edge logistics and fulfillment solutions can elevate your e-commerce journey.”

About CIRRO

CIRRO is positioned as your global cross-border e-commerce logistics and fulfillment partner. Our primary focus has been developing comprehensive supply chain ecosystems to serve the global e-commerce sector with logistics and fulfillment solutions. Under CIRRO, there are two sub-brands: CIRRO E-Commerce and CIRRO Fulfillment.

For further information, please contact:

Email:

branding@cirroglobal.com

Website:

www.cirroglobal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/400e36e9-43cd-4f7e-862a-60df622a8ec6