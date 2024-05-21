Boyden Ranked by Forbes as Top Executive Recruiter

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden , a premier global talent and leadership advisory firm, ranks as a top Executive Search firm in Forbes’ America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2024.



Chad Hesters , President and CEO of Boyden, commented, “This is testimony to the commitment of our partners and colleagues to deliver exceptional results through collaborative teamwork, market insight, and professional expertise. On behalf of the board of directors, I congratulate them on their success. We also thank our clients for their trust and belief in us as we meet their increasingly complex talent needs in the digital economy.”

Boyden and other executive search firms on the Forbes list are those recruiting for positions with salaries of more than $100,000. The top 150 are selected on the basis of results from a survey of more than 9,300 recruiters, HR or hiring managers, and employees with recent experience of the recruitment process.

Boyden was also recently named a top global talent provider in Hunt Scanlon’s Global 40 . Based on research, the report captures the top global executive search firms that ‘dominate the recruiting business worldwide’.

The firm continues to expand globally across executive search , interim management and leadership consulting , focusing heavily on practice group development, key account management and strengthening client relationships.

