KANZHUN LIMITED Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BEIJING, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
First Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB1,703.8 million (US$236.0 million), an increase of 33.4% from RMB1,277.5 million for the same quarter of 2023.
- Calculated cash billings1 for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB2,050.7 million (US$284.0 million), an increase of 24.3% from RMB1,649.6 million for the same quarter of 2023.
- Average monthly active users2 for the first quarter of 2024 were 46.6 million, an increase of 17.4% from 39.7 million for the same quarter of 2023.
- Total paid enterprise customers3 in the twelve months ended March 31, 2024 were 5.7 million, an increase of 42.5% from 4.0 million in the twelve months ended March 31, 2023.
- Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB241.7 million (US$33.5 million), compared to RMB32.7 million for the same quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income4 for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB530.7 million (US$73.5 million), an increase of 116.6% from RMB245.0 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Mr. Jonathan Peng Zhao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remarked, “We are pleased to have achieved a strong start in the first quarter, with all financial metrics exceeding management’s expectations. In the meantime, our user scale and number of paid enterprise customers continue to grow. This result indicates that the large bilateral ecosystem of job seekers and recruiters on our platform can grow healthily and efficiently. Furthermore, our services and technology have proven our capability of covering all industries and user categories, which will support our potential for long-term and large-scale growth.”
Mr. Phil Yu Zhang, Chief Financial Officer, elaborated: “We are delighted to report a strong financial performance for this quarter, which reflects our good growth momentum. Despite the first quarter typically being a high spending season for marketing, our adjusted operating margin achieved 23%, which once again proved our business model is highly effective.”
_________________________________
1 Calculated cash billings is a non-GAAP financial measure, derived by adding the change in deferred revenue to revenues. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
2 Monthly active users refer to the number of verified user accounts, including both job seekers and enterprise users, that logged on to our mobile application in a given month at least once.
3 Paid enterprise customers are defined as enterprise users and company accounts from which we recognize revenues for our online recruitment services.
4 Adjusted net income and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders are non-GAAP financial measures, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Revenues
Revenues were RMB1,703.8 million (US$236.0 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 33.4% from RMB1,277.5 million for the same period in 2023.
- Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB1,684.1 million (US$233.2 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 33.6% from RMB1,260.1 million for the same period in 2023. This increase was mainly driven by the user growth and increased user engagement.
- Revenues from other services, which mainly comprise paid value-added services offered to job seekers, were RMB19.7 million (US$2.7 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 12.6% from RMB17.5 million for the same period in 2023, mainly benefiting from expanded user base.
Operating cost and expenses
Total operating cost and expenses were RMB1,612.8 million (US$223.4 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 17.4% from RMB1,373.7 million for the same period of 2023. Total share-based compensation expenses were RMB289.0 million (US$40.0 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 36.1% from RMB212.3 million for the same period of 2023.
- Cost of revenues was RMB295.4 million (US$40.9 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 19.5% from RMB247.2 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to increases in server and bandwidth cost, payment processing cost and employee-related expenses.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB579.3 million (US$80.2 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 7.9% from RMB628.8 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to decreased advertising and marketing expenses, partially offset by increased employee-related expenses.
- Research and development expenses were RMB467.6 million (US$64.8 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 40.4% from RMB333.1 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to increased investments in technology as well as increased employee-related expenses.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB270.5 million (US$37.5 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 64.3% from RMB164.6 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to increased employee-related expenses.
Income/Loss from operations
Income from operations was RMB103.6 million (US$14.3 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared to loss from operations of RMB77.3 million for the same period of 2023.
Net income and adjusted net income
Net income was RMB241.7 million (US$33.5 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB32.7 million for the same period of 2023.
Adjusted net income was RMB530.7 million (US$73.5 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 116.6% from RMB245.0 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Net income per ADS and adjusted net income per ADS
Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB0.56 (US$0.08) and RMB0.54 (US$0.07), respectively, compared to basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.08 and RMB0.07 in the same period of 2023.
Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders4 for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB1.21 (US$0.17) and RMB1.18 (US$0.16), respectively, compared to adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.57 and RMB0.54 in the same period of 2023.
Net cash provided by operating activities
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB905.5 million (US$125.4 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 66.5% from RMB543.9 million in the same period of 2023.
Cash position
Balance of cash and cash equivalents, short-term time deposits and short-term investments was RMB11,901.6 million (US$1,648.4 million) as of March 31, 2024.
Share Repurchase Program
In March 2024, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program effective from March 20, 2024 for a 12-month period, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares (including in the form of ADSs).
Outlook
For the second quarter of 2024, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB1.91 billion and RMB1.96 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 28.4% to 31.7%. This forecast reflects the Company’s current views on the market and operational conditions in China, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.
Exchange Rate
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollar (“US$”) amounts at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.2203 to US$1.00 on March 29, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as calculated cash billings, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The Company derives calculated cash billings by adding the change in deferred revenue to revenues. The Company uses calculated cash billings to measure and monitor sales growth because the Company generally bills its paid enterprise customers at the time of sales, but may recognize a portion of the related revenue ratably over time. The Company believes calculated cash billings provides valuable insights into the cash generated from sales and is a valuable measure for monitoring service demand and financial performance. The Company defines adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash expenses, from the related GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses and facilitate investors’ assessment of the Company’s operating performance.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures has been provided in the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
About KANZHUN LIMITED
KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.
|KANZHUN LIMITED
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|For the three months ended March 31,
|2023
|2024
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Revenues
|Online recruitment services to enterprise customers
|1,260,057
|1,684,087
|233,243
|Others
|17,489
|19,666
|2,724
|Total revenues
|1,277,546
|1,703,753
|235,967
|Operating cost and expenses
|Cost of revenues(1)
|(247,164
|)
|(295,439
|)
|(40,918
|)
|Sales and marketing expenses(1)
|(628,838
|)
|(579,270
|)
|(80,228
|)
|Research and development expenses(1)
|(333,068
|)
|(467,569
|)
|(64,758
|)
|General and administrative expenses(1)
|(164,586
|)
|(270,472
|)
|(37,460
|)
|Total operating cost and expenses
|(1,373,656
|)
|(1,612,750
|)
|(223,364
|)
|Other operating income, net
|18,811
|12,590
|1,744
|(Loss)/Income from operations
|(77,299
|)
|103,593
|14,347
|Interest and investment income, net
|127,393
|156,056
|21,614
|Foreign exchange (loss)/gain
|(1,099
|)
|30
|4
|Other income/(expenses), net
|5,642
|(259
|)
|(36
|)
|Income before income tax expenses
|54,637
|259,420
|35,929
|Income tax expenses
|(21,974
|)
|(17,696
|)
|(2,451
|)
|Net income
|32,663
|241,724
|33,478
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|3,227
|447
|Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED
|32,663
|244,951
|33,925
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share
|—Basic
|865,986,168
|880,732,849
|880,732,849
|—Diluted
|907,404,032
|907,305,397
|907,305,397
|Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders
|—Basic
|0.04
|0.28
|0.04
|—Diluted
|0.04
|0.27
|0.04
|Net income per ADS(2) attributable to ordinary shareholders
|—Basic
|0.08
|0.56
|0.08
|—Diluted
|0.07
|0.54
|0.07
(1) Include share-based compensation expenses as follows:
|For the three months ended March 31,
|2023
|2024
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Cost of revenues
|10,610
|10,917
|1,512
|Sales and marketing expenses
|60,463
|70,472
|9,760
|Research and development expenses
|90,674
|102,693
|14,223
|General and administrative expenses
|50,544
|104,895
|14,528
|212,291
|288,977
|40,023
(2) Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.
|KANZHUN LIMITED
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands)
|As of
|December 31, 2023
|March 31, 2024
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2,472,959
|2,747,166
|380,478
|Short-term time deposits
|6,922,803
|5,320,927
|736,940
|Short-term investments
|3,513,885
|3,833,494
|530,933
|Accounts receivable, net
|16,727
|25,641
|3,551
|Inventories
|-
|2,599
|360
|Amounts due from related parties
|3,966
|6,353
|880
|Prepayments and other current assets
|442,697
|678,589
|93,983
|Total current assets
|13,373,037
|12,614,769
|1,747,125
|Non-current assets
|Property, equipment and software, net
|1,793,488
|1,974,101
|273,410
|Intangible assets, net
|8,093
|279,854
|38,759
|Goodwill
|5,690
|6,528
|904
|Right-of-use assets, net
|282,612
|263,953
|36,557
|Long-term time deposits
|-
|714,178
|98,913
|Long-term investments
|2,473,128
|2,863,694
|396,617
|Other non-current assets
|4,000
|-
|-
|Total non-current assets
|4,567,011
|6,102,308
|845,160
|Total assets
|17,940,048
|18,717,077
|2,592,285
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|629,216
|464,775
|64,371
|Deferred revenue
|2,794,075
|3,141,003
|435,024
|Other payables and accrued liabilities
|779,046
|710,525
|98,407
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|155,014
|145,044
|20,088
|Total current liabilities
|4,357,351
|4,461,347
|617,890
|Non-current liabilities
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|125,079
|111,986
|15,510
|Deferred tax liabilities
|28,425
|28,652
|3,968
|Total non-current liabilities
|153,504
|140,638
|19,478
|Total liabilities
|4,510,855
|4,601,985
|637,368
|Total shareholders’ equity
|13,429,193
|14,115,092
|1,954,917
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|17,940,048
|18,717,077
|2,592,285
|KANZHUN LIMITED
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts in thousands)
|For the three months ended March 31,
|2023
|2024
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|543,910
|905,541
|125,416
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(3,962,775
|)
|(523,462
|)
|(72,499
|)
|Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
|45,789
|(104,578
|)
|(14,484
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(124,176
|)
|(3,294
|)
|(456
|)
|Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(3,497,252
|)
|274,207
|37,977
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|9,751,824
|2,472,959
|342,501
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|6,254,572
|2,747,166
|380,478
|KANZHUN LIMITED
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|For the three months ended March 31,
|2023
|2024
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Revenues
|1,277,546
|1,703,753
|235,967
|Add: Change in deferred revenue
|372,011
|346,928
|48,049
|Calculated cash billings
|1,649,557
|2,050,681
|284,016
|Net income
|32,663
|241,724
|33,478
|Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|212,291
|288,977
|40,023
|Adjusted net income
|244,954
|530,701
|73,501
|Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED
|32,663
|244,951
|33,925
|Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|212,291
|288,977
|40,023
|Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED
|244,954
|533,928
|73,948
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing adjusted net income per share (Non-GAAP)
|—Basic
|865,986,168
|880,732,849
|880,732,849
|—Diluted
|907,404,032
|907,305,397
|907,305,397
|Adjusted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders
|—Basic
|0.28
|0.61
|0.08
|—Diluted
|0.27
|0.59
|0.08
|Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
|—Basic
|0.57
|1.21
|0.17
|—Diluted
|0.54
|1.18
|0.16