Switzerland Embedded Finance Business Report 2024-2029: Partnerships and Collaborations, Innovation and CX, Growth of Fintech, Open Banking, Major Start-ups

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Embedded Finance industry in Switzerland is expected to grow by 26.9% on annual basis to reach US$ 1.67 billion in 2024.



The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 19.2% during 2024-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$ 1.67 billion in 2024 to reach US$ 4.04 billion by 2029.



Key Market Drivers of Switzerland Embedded Finance: Switzerland has a well-established banking sector known for its stability and confidentiality. Traditional banks are gradually adapting to the digital era, offering online and mobile banking services. However, the pace of innovation has been relatively slower compared to fintech hubs like the UK or the US.

Innovation and Customer Experience: Embedded finance seamlessly integrates financial services within existing platforms, offering a convenient and frictionless customer experience. This resonates with the tech-savvy Swiss population, driving adoption.

Growth of Fintech: Switzerland boasts a thriving fintech ecosystem, fostering collaboration between traditional banks and innovative startups. This synergy fuels the development and implementation of embedded finance solutions.

Dubai's largest lender Emirates NBD has made an equity investment in trade finance and treasury network Komgo. The firm currently claims to have 10,000 enterprise users worldwide, and a daily transaction processing value of $1bn.

Partnerships and Collaborations: Embedded finance often thrives on partnerships between fintech startups, traditional financial institutions, and non-financial companies such as e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, and ride-sharing services. These collaborations enable the integration of financial services into everyday consumer experiences.

On February, 2024, a landmark agreement was signed between Switzerland and Panama, marking a significant step forward in the fight against financial crimes, including money laundering, terrorism financing, and corruption.

Latest Innovations in Switzerland's Embedded Finance Sector

Embedded Insurance: Integration of tailored insurance products within specific workflows is gaining traction. For example, embedded travel insurance offered within travel booking platforms. In Oct 2023, additiv, a global leader in embedded finance, announced that it is supporting Coop to launch Coop Finance+, a comprehensive new app for integrated financial services. At launch, Coop Finance+ offers banking products and individual pension solutions, with plans for further expansion in the coming months. Services are powered by Hypothekarbank Lenzburg for banking and Vanguard, OLZ, Liberty Vorsorge, and Glarner Kantonalbank for pensions.

Open Banking: Open banking regulations allow secure data sharing between financial institutions and third-party providers. This facilitates the development of innovative embedded finance solutions.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML): These technologies are being used for risk assessment, fraud detection, and personalized financial product recommendations within embedded finance platforms. Never have there been more active companies in the Swiss Fintech sector, totalling over 500 at the end of Q1 2024.

Major Start-ups of Switzerland Embedded Finance: In 2022, tech startups located in Zug raised about CHF 250 million in VC funding, making it the second biggest recipient of fintech investment that year. The canton is widely known as the "Crypto Valley," owing to the high number of startups specializing in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies located in the canton, including prominent names in the space such as the Ethereum Foundation, Amina Bank, formerly known as SEBA Bank, and Bitcoin Suisse.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.2% Regions Covered Switzerland

Scope



Switzerland Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Switzerland Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

Switzerland Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Switzerland Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Switzerland Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Switzerland Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

