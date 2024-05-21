Global Baby Disposable Diapers Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $58.6 Billion by 2030, Innovations Help Manufacturers Stay Ahead of Competition in Developed Markets

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Disposable Diapers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Baby Disposable Diapers Market to Reach $58.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Baby Disposable Diapers estimated at US$44.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The expanding infant population in developing regions is a major driver of increased diaper sales, supported by recent market activities and demographic factors that favor market growth. The rising workforce of women and the growing middle class in emerging markets present significant opportunities for the baby diaper industry.

By 2024, global key competitors in the baby disposable diapers market will be clearly defined, with percentage market shares indicating competitive positioning. The global economic update suggests a favorable environment for market expansion, with strong, active, niche, and trivial players maintaining diverse competitive market presences worldwide.

Market trends and drivers highlight several key factors. Diaper penetration rates show notable differences between developed and developing regions, with higher penetration in developed markets and significant growth potential in developing areas. Baby diaper manufacturers are continuously investing in product improvements, focusing on enhancing comfort, absorbency, and environmental sustainability. Growth opportunities in mature markets are particularly strong in the premium segment, where consumers seek higher-quality and more feature-rich diaper options.

The increasing usage of superabsorbent polymers (SAP) in diapers is a key trend, as SAP helps reduce diaper weight and the carbon footprint. There is also a shift towards fluff-less diapers, which are gaining popularity for their reduced bulk and improved performance. However, issues related to SAP usage in diapers, such as environmental concerns and cost, need to be addressed. Additionally, subscription services for diapers are gaining momentum, offering convenience and cost savings for consumers while providing a steady revenue stream for manufacturers.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Baby Disposable Diapers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Expanding Infant Population in Developing Regions Stimulates Diaper Sales

Recent Market Activity

Demographic Factors Affect Market Growth

Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Baby Diapers

Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets: Opportunities Galore

Baby Disposable Diapers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Diaper Penetration: Differences Evident between Developed & Developing Worlds

Baby Diaper Manufacturers Invest in Product Improvements

Premium Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets

Increasing Usage of SAP in Diapers

SAP Reduces Diaper Weight & Carbon Footprint

Shift towards Fluff-Less Diapers

Issues Related to SAP Usage in Diapers

Subscription Service Gains Momentum

Limited Edition Products and Designer Diapers: Yet to meet Success

Innovations Help Manufacturers Stay Ahead of Competition in Developed Markets

Manufacturers Look to Lure Customers with Improved Products

Research Focused on Eliminating Bad Odor of Used Diapers

High-tech Disposable Diapers to Track Baby's Health

Diapers Become Narrower and Thinner

Technology Advances Propels Baby Diapers Market

Breathable Diapers: Rising Use of Permeable Laminated Backsheet

WVTR in Baby Diapers

Baby Pants Grow in Popularity

Rise in Online Shopping

Rising Popularity of Cloth Diapers Threatens Disposable Diaper Market

Sustainability Issues Come to Fore

Raw Material Price & Availability: Continuing Concerns for Diaper Makers

Dealing with Rising Pricing Pressures

Component Makers Play Active Role in Baby Diapers Market

Health Concerns - An Important Area to Address

Environment-friendly Diapers Grow in Demand

Revenue and Saving Environment

Advertising and Promotion

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)

Ontex International N.V. (Belgium)

The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (Sweden)

Unicharm Corporation (Japan)

