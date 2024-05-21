Global Baby Disposable Diapers Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $58.6 Billion by 2030, Innovations Help Manufacturers Stay Ahead of Competition in Developed Markets

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Disposable Diapers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Baby Disposable Diapers Market to Reach $58.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Baby Disposable Diapers estimated at US$44.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
The expanding infant population in developing regions is a major driver of increased diaper sales, supported by recent market activities and demographic factors that favor market growth. The rising workforce of women and the growing middle class in emerging markets present significant opportunities for the baby diaper industry.
By 2024, global key competitors in the baby disposable diapers market will be clearly defined, with percentage market shares indicating competitive positioning. The global economic update suggests a favorable environment for market expansion, with strong, active, niche, and trivial players maintaining diverse competitive market presences worldwide.
Market trends and drivers highlight several key factors. Diaper penetration rates show notable differences between developed and developing regions, with higher penetration in developed markets and significant growth potential in developing areas. Baby diaper manufacturers are continuously investing in product improvements, focusing on enhancing comfort, absorbency, and environmental sustainability. Growth opportunities in mature markets are particularly strong in the premium segment, where consumers seek higher-quality and more feature-rich diaper options.
The increasing usage of superabsorbent polymers (SAP) in diapers is a key trend, as SAP helps reduce diaper weight and the carbon footprint. There is also a shift towards fluff-less diapers, which are gaining popularity for their reduced bulk and improved performance. However, issues related to SAP usage in diapers, such as environmental concerns and cost, need to be addressed. Additionally, subscription services for diapers are gaining momentum, offering convenience and cost savings for consumers while providing a steady revenue stream for manufacturers.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Baby Disposable Diapers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|273
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$44.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$58.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Expanding Infant Population in Developing Regions Stimulates Diaper Sales
- Recent Market Activity
- Demographic Factors Affect Market Growth
- Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Baby Diapers
- Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets: Opportunities Galore
- Baby Disposable Diapers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Global Economic Update
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Diaper Penetration: Differences Evident between Developed & Developing Worlds
- Baby Diaper Manufacturers Invest in Product Improvements
- Premium Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets
- Increasing Usage of SAP in Diapers
- SAP Reduces Diaper Weight & Carbon Footprint
- Shift towards Fluff-Less Diapers
- Issues Related to SAP Usage in Diapers
- Subscription Service Gains Momentum
- Limited Edition Products and Designer Diapers: Yet to meet Success
- Innovations Help Manufacturers Stay Ahead of Competition in Developed Markets
- Manufacturers Look to Lure Customers with Improved Products
- Research Focused on Eliminating Bad Odor of Used Diapers
- High-tech Disposable Diapers to Track Baby's Health
- Diapers Become Narrower and Thinner
- Technology Advances Propels Baby Diapers Market
- Breathable Diapers: Rising Use of Permeable Laminated Backsheet
- WVTR in Baby Diapers
- Baby Pants Grow in Popularity
- Rise in Online Shopping
- Rising Popularity of Cloth Diapers Threatens Disposable Diaper Market
- Sustainability Issues Come to Fore
- Raw Material Price & Availability: Continuing Concerns for Diaper Makers
- Dealing with Rising Pricing Pressures
- Component Makers Play Active Role in Baby Diapers Market
- Health Concerns - An Important Area to Address
- Environment-friendly Diapers Grow in Demand
- Revenue and Saving Environment
- Advertising and Promotion
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 37 Featured)
- Kao Corporation (Japan)
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)
- Ontex International N.V. (Belgium)
- The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)
- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (Sweden)
- Unicharm Corporation (Japan)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qiyoh
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment