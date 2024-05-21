U.S. Camping Tents Focused Insights Report 2024-2029: A $1.085 Billion Market Featuring Key Vendors - Big Agnes, Black Diamond, Johnson Outdoors, Hilleberg, and Coleman

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Camping Tents Market Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. camping tent market revenue is expected to reach $1.085 billion by 229 from $667.2 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.45% from 2023 to 2029.

The U.S. camping tent market report contains exclusive data on 30 vendors. The U.S. camping tent market's competitive scenario is intensifying, with global and domestic players offering diverse products. Regarding market share, a few major players are currently dominating the market. Some companies that are currently dominating the market are Big Agnes, Black Diamond, Johnson Outdoors, The Coleman Company, and Hilleberg. Major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the U.S. camping tent market and gain access to commercially launched products.





In 2023, Big Agnes, one of the key vendors, launched the Rogen 3 and Saivo 4 to expand their product range and cater to different expedition needs. The Rogen 3 offers versatility in snow-free conditions with its lightweight design, while the Saivo 4 caters to expeditionary demands with its spacious interior and robust construction. These additions address diverse consumer preferences, potentially reshaping market dynamics and influencing competitor strategies.



The growth in tourism, including wellness tourism, contributes to the demand for camping tents in the U.S. market. Tourists seeking immersive experiences in nature often opt for camping as a cost-effective and adventurous accommodation option. Additionally, the rise of wellness tourism, which emphasizes activities promoting physical and mental well-being, encourages travelers to engage in outdoor activities like camping to relax and rejuvenate - the camping tents market benefits from increased sales to tourists seeking temporary shelter during outdoor excursions.

As more people engage in outdoor recreational activities such as camping, hiking, and backpacking, there is a corresponding increase in the demand for camping tents in the U.S. market. The growing interest in outdoor adventures drives individuals and families to invest in camping equipment, including tents, to facilitate their outdoor experiences. This trend directly impacts the camping tent market by creating a more extensive consumer base and driving sales of various tent types to accommodate different camping preferences and needs.



U.S. CAMPING TENT MARKET ANALYSIS

The geodesic product segment is growing prominently, with the fastest-growing revenue CAGR of 9.36% in the U.S. camping tent market. The segment is growing due to its outstanding stability and strength, making it a preferred choice for expeditions and extreme weather conditions. Geodesic tents appeal to severe outdoor enthusiasts who prioritize performance and durability in their camping gear.

The polyester material segment holds the most significant U.S. camping tent market share in 2023. The segmental growth is favored for its durability, water resistance, and lightweight properties, making it well-suited for outdoor use. Camping tents made from polyester offer reliable protection against rain and UV exposure, ensuring comfort and safety for campers during their outdoor adventures.

Based on capacity, the 1-4 person tents dominated the segment with the most prominent U.S. camping tent market share. The significant growth of the segment is due to their applications, which are easy to carry and pitch. This makes them suitable for backpacking, hiking, and other outdoor activities where weight and portability are important factors.

The event organizer's end-user segment showcases significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the wide use of camping tents for outdoor events, such as festivals, concerts, fairs, and cultural events, where they provide shelter, amenities, and facilities for attendees, performers, vendors, and staff. These festival tents vary in size and function, from small vendor booths and merchandise stands to large performance stages and hospitality suites, enhancing the overall experience for event participants and spectators.

Convenience and ease of use are paramount for modern campers. The days of lugging heavy, cumbersome tents are fading. Lightweight and portable designs have taken center stage. Campers want tents that are easy to carry, quick to set up, and hassle-free. Imagine a tent that fits snugly into a backpack, ready for spontaneous adventures. For instance, Big Agnes offers the Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL2, a lightweight, freestanding tent designed for backpackers. Its featherweight construction and compact packing size make it a favorite among thru-hikers.

Environmental consciousness has permeated the camping industry. Consumers now consider the ecological impact of their gear choices. Sustainable camping tents are crafted from recycled fabrics, organic cotton, and bamboo. These eco-friendly options resonate with campers who want to minimize their footprint. For instance, NEMO Equipment produces tents like the NEMO Hornet Elite. It features recycled materials, minimized packaging, and thoughtful design, embodying its eco-conscious ethos.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the U.S. camping tent market?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. camping tent market?

What are the growth trends in the U.S. camping tent market?

Who are the major players in the U.S. camping tent market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 98 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $667.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1085.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4%

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

Big Agnes

Black Diamond

Johnson Outdoors

Hilleberg

The Coleman Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Mountain Hardwear

Rab

REI

Springbar

Decathlon

Six Moon Designs

The North Face

MSR

Sierra Designs

Tarptent

Davis Tent

Salewa

CORE

Cabela's

Ellis Canvas Tents

Hyperlite Mountain Gear

NEMO Equipment

Zpacks

Anchor Industries

Exxel Outdoors

Diamond Brand Gear

Colorado Tent

White Duck Outdoors

Kodiak Canvas

EXPED

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

By Product Type

Dome

Tunnel

Geodesic

Others

By Material Type

Nylon

Polyester

Cotton

Others

By Capacity Type

1-4 person

5-8 person

9-12 person

Above 12 persons

By End-users Type

Individual

Government & Defences

Event Organizers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3bvcko

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment