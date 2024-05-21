Purpose Investments Announces It Will Switch from T+2 to T+1 Settlements on May 27, 2024

TORONTO, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments” or “Purpose”) is pleased to announce its participation in a significant advancement to the operational framework of the Canadian and U.S. securities markets: the transition from a T+2 to T+1 settlement cycle.



In conjunction with Canadian and U.S. security markets, Purpose will shorten its settlement cycles for several funds to T+1 from T+2, effective May 27, 2024. The decision to transition to T+1 settlements comes as part of Purpose’s ongoing efforts to stay on the leading edge of evolving market trends and regulatory requirements. By reducing settlement times by one business day, Purpose aims to streamline operations and ensure a quicker and smoother experience for clients buying and selling stocks.

The list of Purpose ETFs below will be transitioning to a T+1 settlement schedule. U.K., E.U. and Asian markets have yet to commit to T+1 Settlement but are in discussions to convert to T+1 no earlier than 2025.

Ticker CUSIP CUSIP Name YGOG 02080B104 Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YAMZ 02314T103 Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF APLY 03783G101 Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF BRKY 08465C104 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF MSFY 59516H105 Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YNVD 654938109 NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YTSL 88161X107 Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF PABF 74639A101 Purpose Active Balanced Fund PACF 74639B109 Purpose Active Conservative Fund PAGF 74639C107 Purpose Active Growth Fund PBI 74640J109 Purpose Best Ideas Fund PBI.B 74640J208 Purpose Best Ideas Fund - Non-Currency Hedged BTCY 74642T105 Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF BTCY.B 74642T204 Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - Non-Currency Hedged BTCY.U 74642T303 Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - Non-Currency Hedged USD BNC 74641F106 Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund RPS 74642D100 Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund PRP 74641W109 Purpose Conservative Income Fund PDF 74639Y109 Purpose Core Dividend Fund RDE 74642L102 Purpose Core Equity Income Fund CROP 74643L101 Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund CROP.U 74643L200 Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD PRA 74639Y406 Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund PDIV 74640V102 Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund PAYF 74642M100 Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund ETHY 74642R109 Purpose Ether Yield ETF ETHY.B 74642R208 Purpose Ether Yield ETF - Non-Currency Hedged ETHY.U 74642R307 Purpose Ether Yield ETF - Non-Currency Hedged USD IGB 74642H101 Purpose Global Bond Class BND 74641B105 Purpose Global Bond Fund FLX 74643C101 Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund FLX.B 74643C200 Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged FLX.U 74643C309 Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD PINV 74641A107 Purpose Global Innovators Fund KILO 74642E306 Purpose Gold Bullion Fund KILO.B 74642E108 Purpose Gold Bullion Fund - Non-Currency Hedged KILO.U 74642E207 Purpose Gold Bullion Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD MJJ 74641T106 Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund PIN 74639Y307 Purpose Monthly Income Fund PINC 74641M101 Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund PMM 74640H103 Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund PYF 74641L103 Purpose Premium Yield Fund PYF.B 74641L202 Purpose Premium Yield Fund - Non-Currency Hedged PYF.U 74641L301 Purpose Premium Yield Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD PHR 74640L104 Purpose Real Estate Income Fund SBT 74641C103 Purpose Silver Bullion Fund SBT.B 74641C202 Purpose Silver Bullion Fund - Non-Currency Hedged SYLD 74641N109 Purpose Strategic Yield Fund RTA 74642G103 Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund PHE 74639Y208 Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund PHE.B 74640M102 Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund - Non-Currency Hedged RTT 74640U104 Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund PBD 74639Y505 Purpose Total Return Bond Fund PUD 74640K106 Purpose U.S. Dividend Fund PUD.B 74640K205 Purpose U.S. Dividend Fund - Non-Currency Hedged RPU 74641R100 Purpose U.S. Preferred Share Fund RPU.B 74641R308 Purpose U.S. Preferred Share Fund - Non-Currency Hedged RPU.U 74641R209 Purpose U.S. Preferred Share Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD



Purpose’s Canadian-listed ETFs holding international assets, Purpose Emerging Markets Fund, Purpose International Dividend Fund and Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund will continue their existing T+2 settlement cycle until further notice.

See below a detailed timeline of the T+1 transition.

Friday May 24, 2024 Monday May 27, 2024 Tuesday May 28, 2024 ETFs with Canadian/U.S. Underlying Assets Final trade date for T+2 Settlement First trade date for T+1 Settlement T+1 Settlement on all trades

Double settlement date ETFs with International Underlying Assets T+2 Settlement on all trades T+2 Settlement on all trades T+2 Settlement on all trades



The transition from T+2 to T+1 settlements will be implemented in accordance with regulatory requirements and market standards. Purpose will work closely with its partners, clients, and regulatory bodies to ensure a smooth and seamless transition process.

For more information about Purpose Investments and its transition to T+1 settlements, please visit www.purposeinvest.com or contact our operations team at operations@purposeinvest.com.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $19 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The content of this document is for informational purposes only, and is not being provided in the context of an offering of any securities described herein, nor is it a recommendation or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. Information contained in this document is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, an offering memorandum, prospectus, advertisement or public offering of securities. No securities commission or similar regulatory authority has reviewed this information and any representation to the contrary is an offence. Information contained in this document is believed to be accurate and reliable, however, we cannot guarantee that it is complete or current at all times. The information provided is subject to change without notice.

