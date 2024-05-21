Purpose Investments Announces It Will Switch from T+2 to T+1 Settlements on May 27, 2024

TORONTO, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments” or “Purpose”) is pleased to announce its participation in a significant advancement to the operational framework of the Canadian and U.S. securities markets: the transition from a T+2 to T+1 settlement cycle.
In conjunction with Canadian and U.S. security markets, Purpose will shorten its settlement cycles for several funds to T+1 from T+2, effective May 27, 2024. The decision to transition to T+1 settlements comes as part of Purpose’s ongoing efforts to stay on the leading edge of evolving market trends and regulatory requirements. By reducing settlement times by one business day, Purpose aims to streamline operations and ensure a quicker and smoother experience for clients buying and selling stocks.
The list of Purpose ETFs below will be transitioning to a T+1 settlement schedule. U.K., E.U. and Asian markets have yet to commit to T+1 Settlement but are in discussions to convert to T+1 no earlier than 2025.
|Ticker
|CUSIP
|CUSIP Name
|YGOG
|02080B104
|Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|YAMZ
|02314T103
|Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|APLY
|03783G101
|Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|BRKY
|08465C104
|Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|MSFY
|59516H105
|Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|YNVD
|654938109
|NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|YTSL
|88161X107
|Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|PABF
|74639A101
|Purpose Active Balanced Fund
|PACF
|74639B109
|Purpose Active Conservative Fund
|PAGF
|74639C107
|Purpose Active Growth Fund
|PBI
|74640J109
|Purpose Best Ideas Fund
|PBI.B
|74640J208
|Purpose Best Ideas Fund - Non-Currency Hedged
|BTCY
|74642T105
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF
|BTCY.B
|74642T204
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - Non-Currency Hedged
|BTCY.U
|74642T303
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - Non-Currency Hedged USD
|BNC
|74641F106
|Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund
|RPS
|74642D100
|Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund
|PRP
|74641W109
|Purpose Conservative Income Fund
|74639Y109
|Purpose Core Dividend Fund
|RDE
|74642L102
|Purpose Core Equity Income Fund
|CROP
|74643L101
|Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund
|CROP.U
|74643L200
|Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD
|PRA
|74639Y406
|Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund
|PDIV
|74640V102
|Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund
|PAYF
|74642M100
|Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund
|ETHY
|74642R109
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF
|ETHY.B
|74642R208
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF - Non-Currency Hedged
|ETHY.U
|74642R307
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF - Non-Currency Hedged USD
|IGB
|74642H101
|Purpose Global Bond Class
|BND
|74641B105
|Purpose Global Bond Fund
|FLX
|74643C101
|Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund
|FLX.B
|74643C200
|Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged
|FLX.U
|74643C309
|Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD
|PINV
|74641A107
|Purpose Global Innovators Fund
|KILO
|74642E306
|Purpose Gold Bullion Fund
|KILO.B
|74642E108
|Purpose Gold Bullion Fund - Non-Currency Hedged
|KILO.U
|74642E207
|Purpose Gold Bullion Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD
|MJJ
|74641T106
|Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund
|PIN
|74639Y307
|Purpose Monthly Income Fund
|PINC
|74641M101
|Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund
|PMM
|74640H103
|Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund
|PYF
|74641L103
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund
|PYF.B
|74641L202
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund - Non-Currency Hedged
|PYF.U
|74641L301
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD
|PHR
|74640L104
|Purpose Real Estate Income Fund
|SBT
|74641C103
|Purpose Silver Bullion Fund
|SBT.B
|74641C202
|Purpose Silver Bullion Fund - Non-Currency Hedged
|SYLD
|74641N109
|Purpose Strategic Yield Fund
|RTA
|74642G103
|Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund
|PHE
|74639Y208
|Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund
|PHE.B
|74640M102
|Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund - Non-Currency Hedged
|RTT
|74640U104
|Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund
|PBD
|74639Y505
|Purpose Total Return Bond Fund
|PUD
|74640K106
|Purpose U.S. Dividend Fund
|PUD.B
|74640K205
|Purpose U.S. Dividend Fund - Non-Currency Hedged
|RPU
|74641R100
|Purpose U.S. Preferred Share Fund
|RPU.B
|74641R308
|Purpose U.S. Preferred Share Fund - Non-Currency Hedged
|RPU.U
|74641R209
|Purpose U.S. Preferred Share Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD
Purpose’s Canadian-listed ETFs holding international assets, Purpose Emerging Markets Fund, Purpose International Dividend Fund and Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund will continue their existing T+2 settlement cycle until further notice.
See below a detailed timeline of the T+1 transition.
|Friday May 24, 2024
|Monday May 27, 2024
|Tuesday May 28, 2024
|ETFs with Canadian/U.S. Underlying Assets
|Final trade date for T+2 Settlement
|First trade date for T+1 Settlement
|T+1 Settlement on all trades
Double settlement date
|ETFs with International Underlying Assets
|T+2 Settlement on all trades
|T+2 Settlement on all trades
|T+2 Settlement on all trades
The transition from T+2 to T+1 settlements will be implemented in accordance with regulatory requirements and market standards. Purpose will work closely with its partners, clients, and regulatory bodies to ensure a smooth and seamless transition process.
For more information about Purpose Investments and its transition to T+1 settlements, please visit www.purposeinvest.com or contact our operations team at operations@purposeinvest.com.
About Purpose Investments
Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $19 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The content of this document is for informational purposes only, and is not being provided in the context of an offering of any securities described herein, nor is it a recommendation or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. Information contained in this document is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, an offering memorandum, prospectus, advertisement or public offering of securities. No securities commission or similar regulatory authority has reviewed this information and any representation to the contrary is an offence. Information contained in this document is believed to be accurate and reliable, however, we cannot guarantee that it is complete or current at all times. The information provided is subject to change without notice.
If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.